23 clubs receive cricket gear for youth development

BCB/Dr. Amarnauth Dukhi Trust Fund

Foster bids goodbye to Berbice cricket

Kaieteur Sports – The Berbice Cricket Board on Saturday last shared out millions of dollars worth of cricket gears to youth cricket clubs across the county in conjunction with famed Guyanese medical doctor Amarnath Dukhi. The presentation was done under the BCB/Dr. Amarnauth Dukhi trust fund and was attended by representatives of the 23 clubs who benefited from the donation of gears.

BCB president Dr. Cecil Beharry described the event as another red letter day in the ongoing effort to develop the game in the ancient county. Dr. Beharry, who replaced Hilbert Foster in December 2023 as president stated, that the trust fund was developed when his predecessor in October last year met with Dr. Amarnauth Dukhi a Barbican by birth and a strong follower of Berbice cricket. Mr. Foster and Dr Dukhi agreed to set up a fund to assist clubs to fulfill their mandate to youths.

The clubs receiving donations on Saturday last are: Achievers CC, Cotton Tree CC, Police Sports Club, Bush lot United Sports Club, Mt Sinai Cricket Club, Guymine Sports Club, East Bank Blazer, Tucber Park CC, Rose Hall Canje Community Center CC, Albion Community Center CC, Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club, Port Mourant Community Center CC, Edinburgh Sports Club, Kendall’s Union Cricket Club, Whim Cricket Club, Scottsburg Cricket Club, Skeldon Community Center, Kildonan Cricket Club, Betsy ground Cricket Club #72 Cut and Load, #73 Young Warriors and #69 Cricket Club.

The items handed over to the clubs were cricket balls, batting pads, batting gloves, wicketkeeping pads, wicketkeeping gloves, helmets, bat rubbers and self protection equipment like thigh pads, seed guards and forearm guards. Dr. Beharry expressed thanks to Dr. Dukhi for his timely assistance and called on the benefactors to use the gears for the intended purpose.

Dr. Dukhi, who is a famed Neurosurgeon in Guyana, stated that he was very pleased to assist in the development of the game in the county as he was a proud Berbician. He started that he agreed to Foster’s request without hesitation as he was aware of the progress of the game in the county with players like Shamar Joseph, Kevlon Anderson, Kevin Sinclair and Ashmini Munisar emerging from the grassroots. He expressed thanks to his friends Ryan Perreira and Steven Shim for supporting him in the project. Dr. Dukhi committed himself to supporting the administration of Dr. Beharry and stated that he was willing to sponsor two sports psychologists to work with promising youth players in Berbice to improve the mental aspect of their game. Dr. Dukhi also promised to assist with much needed coaching equipment in the future.

Former BCB president Hilbert Foster expressed delight at the presentation and stated that Dr. Dukhi was a true friend of Berbice Cricket. Foster noted that the Neurosurgeon had committed to sponsor major repairs to the No69 ground and has already sponsored the Berbice Under15 inter club tournament.

Meanwhile, Foster announced to the audience that after the completion of the ceremony that he was quitting all appointed positions on the Berbice Cricket Board as his main priorities were his club, and regaining his full health. The former president was hospitalized last year for close to two months and is currently attending therapy sessions in an attempt to regain full fitness.

He stated that he had given all he could to Berbice Cricket and expressed confidence in the leadership skills of the present president. His resignation was as chairman of the special event committee and member of the competition and marketing committee. BCB president Dr. Beharry expressed gratitude to Foster for his years of service to the board and wished him well in the future.