Latest update February 24th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

23 clubs receive cricket gear for youth development

Feb 24, 2024 Sports

Dr. Dukhi hands over gears to BCB president.

Dr. Dukhi hands over gears to BCB president.

BCB/Dr. Amarnauth Dukhi Trust Fund

Foster bids goodbye to Berbice cricket

Kaieteur Sports – The Berbice Cricket Board on Saturday last shared out millions of dollars worth of cricket gears to youth cricket clubs across the county in conjunction with famed Guyanese medical doctor Amarnath Dukhi. The presentation was done under the BCB/Dr. Amarnauth Dukhi trust fund and was attended by representatives of the 23 clubs who benefited from the donation of gears.

BCB president Dr. Cecil Beharry described the event as another red letter day in the ongoing effort to develop the game in the ancient county. Dr. Beharry, who replaced Hilbert Foster in December 2023 as president stated, that the trust fund was developed when his predecessor in October last year met with Dr. Amarnauth Dukhi a Barbican by birth and a strong follower of Berbice cricket. Mr. Foster and Dr Dukhi agreed to set up a fund to assist clubs to fulfill their mandate to youths.

The clubs receiving donations on Saturday last are: Achievers CC, Cotton Tree CC, Police Sports Club, Bush lot United Sports Club, Mt Sinai Cricket Club, Guymine Sports Club, East Bank Blazer, Tucber Park CC, Rose Hall Canje Community Center CC,  Albion Community Center CC, Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club, Port Mourant Community Center CC, Edinburgh Sports Club, Kendall’s Union Cricket Club, Whim  Cricket Club, Scottsburg Cricket Club, Skeldon Community Center, Kildonan Cricket Club, Betsy ground Cricket Club #72 Cut and Load, #73 Young Warriors and #69 Cricket Club.

The items handed over to the clubs were cricket balls, batting pads, batting gloves, wicketkeeping pads, wicketkeeping gloves, helmets, bat rubbers and self protection equipment like thigh pads, seed guards and forearm guards. Dr. Beharry expressed thanks to Dr. Dukhi for his timely assistance and called on the benefactors to use the gears for the intended purpose.

Clubs who benefited from the Trust fund.

Clubs who benefited from the Trust fund.

Dr. Dukhi, who is a famed Neurosurgeon in Guyana, stated that he was very pleased to assist in the development of the game in the county as he was a proud Berbician. He started that he agreed to Foster’s request without hesitation as he was aware of the progress of the game in the county with players like Shamar Joseph, Kevlon Anderson, Kevin Sinclair and Ashmini Munisar emerging from the grassroots. He expressed thanks to his friends Ryan Perreira and Steven Shim for supporting him in the project. Dr. Dukhi committed himself to supporting the administration of Dr. Beharry and stated that he was willing to sponsor two sports psychologists to work with promising youth players in Berbice to improve the mental aspect of their game. Dr. Dukhi also promised to assist with much needed coaching equipment in the future.

Former BCB president Hilbert Foster expressed delight at the presentation and stated that Dr. Dukhi was a true friend of Berbice Cricket. Foster noted that the Neurosurgeon had committed to sponsor major repairs to the No69 ground and has already sponsored the Berbice Under15 inter club tournament.

Meanwhile, Foster announced to the audience that after the completion of the ceremony that he was quitting all appointed positions on the Berbice Cricket Board as his main priorities were his club, and regaining his full health. The former president was hospitalized last year for close to two months and is currently attending therapy sessions in an attempt to regain full fitness.

He stated that he had given all he could to Berbice Cricket and expressed confidence in the leadership skills of the present president. His resignation was as chairman of the special event committee and member of the competition and marketing committee. BCB president Dr. Beharry expressed gratitude to Foster for his years of service to the board and wished him well in the future.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | Feb. 21st, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

AUBREY NORTON FRIGHTEN RENEGOTIATION AND RING-FENCING

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Trophy Stall (Canada) on board with Jumbo Jet for Mash Horserace

Trophy Stall (Canada) on board with Jumbo Jet for Mash Horserace

Feb 24, 2024

Kaieteur Sports – As the Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Racing Committee (JJTRC) eagerly prepares for the much-anticipated Mashramani Horse Race event this Sunday, February 25, the racing community is...
Read More
Sinclair 165*, bowlers leave Guyana Harpy Eagles in control with a day left 

Sinclair 165*, bowlers leave Guyana Harpy Eagles...

Feb 24, 2024

CG United Women’s Super50 Cup and T20 Blaze Regional Tournaments return to St. Kitts in 2024

CG United Women’s Super50 Cup and T20 Blaze...

Feb 24, 2024

Narendra Singh stars with the bat for Peters Hall

Narendra Singh stars with the bat for Peters Hall

Feb 24, 2024

Guyana kick off Concacaf U20 campaign with 4-0 defeat against Antigua

Guyana kick off Concacaf U20 campaign with 4-0...

Feb 24, 2024

Romesh Bharat hits two centuries to lead Rose Hall Town A to successive victories

Romesh Bharat hits two centuries to lead Rose...

Feb 24, 2024

Features/Columnists

  • Words are getting in the way

    Kaieteur News – The Opposition Leader seems averse to the use of the word “renegotiation”. He is not alone in this... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]