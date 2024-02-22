Latest update February 22nd, 2024 12:59 AM

United States Govt. donates vital COVID-19 treatment to Guyana

Feb 22, 2024 News

U.S. Embassy Deputy Chief of Mission, Adrienne Galane greets Health Minister, Dr. Frank Anthony

Kaieteur News – The United States Government on donated to Guyana 1,000 doses of Paxlovid, which is a drug used to treat COVID-19.

This medication complements a separate donation of 354,660 Pfizer vaccine doses.  Vaccination continues to be the first line of defense against COVID-19.  The United States, through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and other U.S. Government agencies, has worked closely with Guyana throughout the duration of the pandemic to protect public health and strengthen the response to COVID-19.  These resources have helped Guyana with community engagement, infection prevention and control, and laboratory systems, the US Embassy here said in a press release.

The United States Government donated 1,000 doses of Paxlovid to Guyana

Speaking at the handover of the doses to the Ministry of Health, U.S. Embassy Deputy Chief of Mission Adrienne Galanek reiterated the U.S. commitment to the people of Guyana in fighting this disease and commended the Government of Guyana for its continued strong COVID-19 response.  “Over the past two decades, the United States has provided more than $140 billion in global health assistance.  We are the world’s largest contributor to the international response to COVID-19.  As President Biden has made clear, the United States will work as a partner to address global challenges.”

Paxlovid is an antiviral medicine that works by stopping the virus that causes COVID-19 from growing and spreading in the body.  It is used to treat early COVID-19 infection and helps to prevent more severe symptoms.  Paxlovid is not prevention against COVID-19 but rather a treatment for individuals with mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms and who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19, including hospitalization or death.

