Man, 34, remanded for raping child

Latest update February 22nd, 2024 12:59 AM
Feb 22, 2024 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News
Kaieteur News – A 34-year-old unemployed man, was on Wednesday charged with rape when he appeared at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Alisha George.
The accused Clifton Graham, who was arrested on September 9, 2023 is accused of raping a child under the age of 16. Graham is a resident of Bare Root, East Coast Demerara. His next scheduled court date is set for March 22, 2024.
