Swamy seeking stellar performances at AJM T20 tournament

Kaieteur Sports – National youth all-rounder Leon Swamy will return to the Cotton Tree Die Hard team for the AJM Mash It Up T20 tournament which bowls off on Saturday (February 24) at the Bush Lot Sports Complex.

Swamy, a left-handed batter who bowls brisk right-arm seam, is a product of the Tucber Park Cricket Club, but the all-rounder has built a solid reputation to dominate limited overs cricket.

In the last AJM second division T20 tournament, Swamy was among the top performers. Swamy showed his prowess with scores of 54, 61 not out, 37 and 22 not out. With ball in hand, Swamy picked up 5-20 and 3-3 being his top bowling performance.

“Well I’m looking to have a great all-round performance again and try to put my team in a good spot to win the competition for the second time”

“The experience playing there was really entertaining and also competitive and I also learned a lot. There was a lot of support at the ground and the atmosphere was really pleasing,” Swamy said.

The young lad, who also plies his trade in the United States of America, has been putting in the work ahead of the AJM tournament.

“I have been working on my game every day so going into the tournament there will be a lot of positives and I always back myself when I have to opportunity. I want to take my team over the line and win the competition again, and by doing so I have to take wickets and make runs,” Swamy explained.

The 23-year-old Swamy, who represented Berbice at all junior levels, has been around cricket for quite a while, and he trotted on various one-day tournaments.

“I have experience playing one day tournaments like this so, I just have to stick to the basics and just continue my training and wait for the opportunity, so when the day comes I’m ready to play hard cricket.”

Four teams in the West Berbice area will be on show at the AJM Mash It Up T20 tournament on February 24: namely AJM defending T20 champions Cotton Tree Sports Club, D’ Edward Sports Club, Achievers ‘A’ and Bush Lot Sports Club. The day’s activity will commence at 09:00hrs and the final will be played under lights. There will be big screen, commentary and live scores at the venue with Crown Vibes International providing sounds.

This tournament promises a CPL atmosphere, the organisers have promised. Cheerleaders will be on show, in addition to other side attractions.

AJM Enterprise aims to develop cricket in the West Berbice area and provide quality entertainment to the cricket-loving population.

This event is sponsored by AJM Enterprise and Jumbo Jet and is powered by Banks DIH Limited.