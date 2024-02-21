Man remanded over attempted robbery of Chinese Supermarket

Latest update February 21st, 2024 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – A 29-year-old unemployed man who was on Tuesday charged with Break-and-Enter and Larceny appeared at the Diamond/Golden Grove Magistrates’ Court before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman.

Remanded, Mark Mohammed

The accused, Mark Mohammed allegedly attempted to rob Fang’s Chinese Supermarket at Diamond Access Road, East Bank Demerara (EBD) on Monday.

Mohammed of Lot 131 Avenue ‘A’, Diamond, EBD made his first court appearance on Tuesday. The charge alleged that on Monday, Mohammed attempted to commit a felony on the Chinese Supermarket.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Despite his plea, the accused was denied bail and the court case was adjourned.

Mohammed is scheduled to return to court on March 18, 2024 for statements.

