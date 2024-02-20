Latest update February 20th, 2024 12:59 AM

Man accused of Robbery Under Arms remanded

Feb 20, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – A 26-year-old man was on Monday charged with Robbery Under Arms (RUA) and remanded to prison when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

It is alleged that Reon James robbed Kenton Myers at Durban Street, Georgetown on November 24, 2023.

James of Lot 1 Mandela Avenue, Georgetown, made his first court appearance before Magistrate Rhondell Weever, where the RUA charge was read to him. The charge alleged that on November 24, 2023, at Durban Street, while in the company of another, and armed with a dangerous weapon, that being a gun, James robbed Myers of a Samsung phone valued $85,000 and $490,000 in cash.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecutor disclosed that James gave the police two different addresses while in custody. In one instance, he said he resides at Leopold Street, Georgetown and subsequently he said he lives at Lot 1 Mandela Avenue, Georgetown.

Bail was objected to on the grounds that the defendant may fail to return to court as required for trial, due to him not having a fixed place of abode. Bail was also objected to because of the nature and gravity of the offence. The prosecution also noted that police have in their possession Close Circuit Television (CCTV) footage of the said robbery and an oral confession statement.

Meanwhile, an unrepresented James refuted the claims leveled against him in court. He claimed that he grew up on Mandela Avenue; however, occasionally he would stay at his ‘girlfriend’ on Leopold Street. The accused also denied giving making an oral confession to the police.

He told the court that he was unaware of what he was being charge for until he appeared before the court.

Notwithstanding the accused’s statements, Magistrate Weever said denied bail and remanded the man.

James is scheduled to return to court on March 18, 2024 for statements.

 

Imlach, Motie return to Harpy Eagles side, as Champs seek turnaround 

Feb 20, 2024

West Indies Championship 2024 Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Harpy Eagles have made two crucial changes to their side ahead of round 3, with Tevin Imlach and Gudakesh Motie looking to make...
Stolen Money could steal the show at Jumbo Jet's Mashramani horse race

Feb 20, 2024

Feb 20, 2024

Delroy Tyrrell breaks Record at NE- 10 Conference Swim Meet

Feb 20, 2024

Feb 20, 2024

BCB presents gear under Dr. Dukhi Trust Fund 

Feb 20, 2024 

Feb 20, 2024

Action ends following jam-packed tourney 

Feb 20, 2024 

Feb 20, 2024

Briton John cops Forbes Burnham Memorial Meet title

Feb 20, 2024

Feb 20, 2024

