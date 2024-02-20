Jason-Ray Khalil, Ryan Rahaman, and Kaiden Alli triumph in thrilling Mash Handicap Squash Finale

Kaieteur Sports – The 2024 Bounty Farm Mashramani Handicap Squash championship concluded in style on Saturday at the Georgetown Club located on Camp Street. The final day of the tournament showcased gripping matches, enthusiastic fans, and outstanding performances by Jason-Ray Khalil, Ryan Rahaman, and Kaiden Alli, who clinched the Elite, Open, and Rising Divisional titles, respectively.

In the headline event of the Elite segment, Jason-Ray Khalil demonstrated his dominance by defeating the skilled southpaw, Alex Arjoon in the final. The encounter ended with Khalil claiming victory with a scoreline of 15-9, 15-12. As the vocal fans were treated to a display of precision and athleticism in a match that kept them thrilled.

The Open category final witnessed Ryan Rahaman facing off against Lloyd Fung-A-Fat. In a closely contested battle, Rahaman emerged victorious with a score of 15-13, 15-8. The match showcased the competitive spirit of both players, with Rahaman’s skill and determination ultimately earning him the Open Divisional title.

The Rising Divisional final provided its fair share of excitement as Kaiden Alli triumphed over Egan Bulkan in a thrilling encounter. Alli showcased resilience and adaptability, overcoming a first-game deficit to secure victory with a final score of 8-15, 15-7, 15-7. The Rising category also featured other intense clashes, including Tehani Munroe’s hard-fought victory against Kristian Viapree (8-15, 15-12, 15-14) and Jibril Alli’s triumph over Zion Hickerson (15-9, 11-15, 15-12).

Meanwhile, the Open and Elite categories witnessed additional captivating matches on the final day. Miguel Wong displayed skill and composure in defeating Malia Maikoo with a score of 15-14, 15-12, while Alysa Xavier triumphed over Blake Edwards in a closely contested match (15-11, 10-15, 15-11).

In the Elite division, Mary Fung-A-Fat showcased her expertise by defeating Jonathan Antczak (15-12, 15-9), and Peter de Groot secured victory against Steven Xavier in a hard-fought battle (16-14, 13-15, 15-7).