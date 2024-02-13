STEMGuyana equips future leaders with STEM Club Certification Training

Kaieteur News – In an effort to foster innovation and prepare youths for the demands of a technology-driven world, STEMGuyana hosted its inaugural quarterly training programme for prospective STEM club leaders on Sunday, February 11.

This milestone event saw the participation of 25 individuals from five regions across Guyana, all eager to undergo the rigorous STEM club certification training programme, STEMGuyana said in a press release.

According to the organisation the comprehensive programme encompasses various components, including an online segment, Scratch coding sessions, hands-on practical exercises, navigating software tutorials, and a commitment to volunteering for 10 hours at one of STEMGuyana’s numerous clubs or pods scattered throughout the country.

“The primary objective of this initiative is to equip club coaches with the necessary skills not only to efficiently manage the operations of a STEM club but also to immerse themselves in STEMGuyana’s culture of collaboration, critical thinking, conflict resolution and youth leadership,” the organization said.

By doing so, STEMGuyana said these leaders will be better prepared to motivate, prepare, and inspire youths nationwide who harbor an interest in STEM fields, whether for future careers or leadership roles in any industry.

The organisation said in today’s fast-paced and technology-centric landscape, the importance of preparing students for the future cannot be overstated. Introducing technology education to young learners at an early age can significantly enhance their ability to think creatively, innovate, and become valuable contributors to society. STEMGuyana said it stands as a beacon of support for aspiring STEM enthusiasts, offering a plethora of resources and opportunities to aid in their journey. From providing technical support and lesson plans to supplying robot kits and spares, finding sponsors, organizing national competitions, facilitating international trips, and offering scholarship opportunities for specialized programs, STEMGuyana leaves no stone unturned in its mission to nurture budding talent.

Moreover, the organisation said it has expanded its course offerings to cater to diverse interests and aptitudes. These include introductory and advanced courses in Scratch and robot programming, artificial intelligence, drone technology (including soccer applications), Arduino and Raspberry Pi, Python programming, app development, and 3D printing and modeling.

Founded eight years ago, STEMGuyana is a nonprofit organisation dedicated to providing holistic support to students and educators alike. Through its online learning platform, K12ed, the organization offers detailed tutoring in Math, English, and Science for grades one through ten, along with technology classes, competitions, community events, a television show, and international exchange programmes.

With a steadfast commitment to parental and student satisfaction, cultural transformation, and fostering global connectivity, STEMGuyana continues to pave the way for a future where Guyanese youths emerge as leaders in the dynamic realm of STEM. As the organization embarks on this groundbreaking journey, the possibilities for innovation and progress are boundless, setting the stage for a brighter, more technologically empowered tomorrow.