Works stop after foreign national dies at Vreed-en-Hoop Shorebase site

Latest update February 12th, 2024 12:59 AM
Feb 12, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – Ongoing construction works at the Vreed-En-Hoop Shorebase facility off the West Bank of Demerara were suspended on Saturday night after a foreign national died in an accident.
The industrial accident took place around 18:40hrs. The shore base company issued a statement following the incident but did not reveal the identity of the victim. The company said that he was employed by a sub-contractor.
Police have reportedly been informed and an investigation has been launched. All work at the facility has been suspended.
PNC say cut the borrow money in the budget to pay the teachers and PPP say if they do that, children won’t get snacks in school
Feb 12, 2024Kaieteur Sports – The Johnny Barnwell Mash competition is set to take place on Saturday, February 24th, hosted by the South Turkeyen Sports Committee at the Vryheid’s Lust Playfield...
