Works stop after foreign national dies at Vreed-en-Hoop Shorebase site

Kaieteur News – Ongoing construction works at the Vreed-En-Hoop Shorebase facility off the West Bank of Demerara were suspended on Saturday night after a foreign national died in an accident.

The industrial accident took place around 18:40hrs. The shore base company issued a statement following the incident but did not reveal the identity of the victim. The company said that he was employed by a sub-contractor.

Police have reportedly been informed and an investigation has been launched. All work at the facility has been suspended.