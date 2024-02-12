PANCAP webinar equips HIV clinicians with knowledge of anti-retrovirals

Kaieteur News – The Pan-Caribbean Partnership Against HIV and AIDS (PANCAP) in collaboration with Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO) on Thursday last hosted its second in a series of free webinars aimed at providing training opportunities for HIV medical professionals across the region.

Thursday’s webinar facilitated by Dr David Koren, an Adjunct Assistant Professor for both the School of Pharmacy and the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University, Philadelphia, in the United States of America. Clinicians who attended were equipped with knowledge of commonly used and recently approved antiretrovirals that combat the HIV.

“The primary objectives of this (Thursday’s) webinar were as follows: identify indications for ordering viral genotypes, phenotypes, and archived proviral DNA resistance tests, interpret general outcomes of HIV-1 resistance testing based on associated viral mechanisms, examine antiretrovirals commonly used in constructing complete regimens against resistance HIV-1 virus, recognize recently approved antiretrovirals against XDR HIV-1 virus and; list resources for clinical management of HIV-1 resistance” the PANCAP coordinating unit said in a statement.

For clinicians who missed Thursday’s webinar they can still view it on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_7G4kYS469A.

PANCAP’s next webinar is scheduled for Thursday, March 7, 2024, at 11:00 hrs. GYT and will be facilitated by Dr Jeffrey Edwards. He will be presenting on the topic, “Management of Advanced HIV disease – update on the screening, diagnosis and treatment of fungal infections – Histoplasmosis and Cryptococcosis”. To register for this session you can follow the link: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/5770990624490672986

These webinars are being held as a means of increasing the capacity of HIV practitioners in the region to better detect and manage common opportunistic infections that affect people living with HIV (PLHIV) in the Region.

PANCAP invites medical professionals particularly HIV clinicians to take full advantage of the training opportunities being offered through the free webinar series so that they can broaden their knowledge and equip themselves with the requisite skills needed to professionally deliver high-quality care and treatment to people living with HIV.