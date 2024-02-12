Latest update February 12th, 2024 12:59 AM

Jockey Ross cautious but ready for Jumbo Jet’s horse race on February 25

Feb 12, 2024 Sports

Guyana’s champion Jockey Colin Ross has his eyes on winning the prize.

Kaieteur Sports – Guyana’s champion jockey for 2023 Colin Ross is cautious of his competitors but he is ready for the new challenge. Ross will be in action on Sunday February 25 at the Rising Run Turf Club when the Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Racing Committee Mashramani horse race takes center stage.

Eight races are carded for the day and close to G$10 million will be up for grabs. According to Ross, the horses are in full preparation mode.

“Preparation going okay. Some of the horses are 80% and 90% ready. We have a few more weeks to get the horses for February 25. The trainer, groomers and exercising jockeys are doing a good job, so far everything is looking good for race day,” Ross said.

“That year I cannot complain (about 2023), I rode a lot of good horses and good won a lot of races. I am hoping for the best for this new year, 2024, to get some more wins than last year,” the champion jockey said.

When asked if he will be jockey of the year again, Ross said: “I am trying by best again to make it, because I know a lot of jockeys are trying to be champion jockey of the year.”

“Rising Sun track is good. I exercised some horses. The track is alright, just a bit of rain to settle the sand. The track is okay so far,” Ross indicated.

The feature event for February 25 will be open to all imported and locally bred horses, running at 1,600m. The top horse of the feature event will bag G$2 million.

Additionally, the provisional programme includes the West Indian-bred four-year-old and West Indian-bred three-year-old horses running at 1,600m, and the three-year-old Guyana-bred non-winners of two races running at 1,400m.

In addition to Ross, Jockey Nicholas Patrick, and Ronaldo Appadu will be eyeing the champion jockey tag.

Top horses in Easy Time, Alado, Bossalina, Jet Lee, Spankhurst, Stolen Money, Our Stuie among other horses are expected to ignite the Rising Sun Turf Club at the Mashramani event.

