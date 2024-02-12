Latest update February 12th, 2024 12:59 AM

Former Guyana youth player Adrian Sukhwa hits 69 in Trinidad and Tobago

Feb 12, 2024

Kaieteur Sports – Former Guyana youth wicket-keeper/batsman, Adrian Sukhwah, scored an impressive 69 in his first match of the season in Trinidad and Tobago.

Adrian Sukhwa

Adrian Sukhwah

He struck eight fours and two sixes in his composed knock which helped his side to a nine-wicket win.

Sukhwah is plying his trade for Cosmos Sports Club in the T&T Premiership One, the highest league in Trinidad.

The match was played at Union Village where his teammate Justin Samkarran also registered a half-century (52). Cosmos was able to score 309-2 declared in the two-day fixture.

The action was to continue over the weekend.

