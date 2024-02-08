Latest update February 8th, 2024 12:59 AM

Venezuelan woman jailed for sex trafficking

Feb 08, 2024 News

…ordered to pay $ 1.5M in restitution to victim  

Kaieteur News – A 41-year-old Venezuelan national who is no stranger to the court, was sentenced to four years imprisonment on Wednesday, for trafficking another Venezuelan national for the purpose of sexual exploitation.

Jailed: Mayelin Cordova

Mayelin Cordova, a business woman of Byderado Road, Bartica, Region Seven, appeared before Magistrate Crystal Lambert and was ordered by the court to pay $1.5M in restitution to the victim. According to a report issued by the police, during the trial, Cordova was represented by Attorney-at-Law Gomes-Richards, while Miss V. Mangalram appeared on behalf of the prosecution.

Further, Cordova has a previous conviction having been charged by the Guyana Police Force’s Trafficking in Persons (TIP) Unit and found guilty, and sentenced to six months imprisonment for ‘Operating a Brothel’. “The Guyana Police Force in its effort to combat Trafficking in Persons, will continue with its operational measures such as intelligence-led operations, spot inspections, awareness campaigns, and training initiatives across all the Regions of Guyana.”

