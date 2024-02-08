Venezuelan woman jailed for sex trafficking

Latest update February 8th, 2024 12:59 AM
ordered to pay $ 1.5M in restitution to victim
Kaieteur News – A 41-year-old Venezuelan national who is no stranger to the court, was sentenced to four years imprisonment on Wednesday, for trafficking another Venezuelan national for the purpose of sexual exploitation.
Mayelin Cordova, a business woman of Byderado Road, Bartica, Region Seven, appeared before Magistrate Crystal Lambert and was ordered by the court to pay $1.5M in restitution to the victim. According to a report issued by the police, during the trial, Cordova was represented by Attorney-at-Law Gomes-Richards, while Miss V. Mangalram appeared on behalf of the prosecution.
Further, Cordova has a previous conviction having been charged by the Guyana Police Force’s Trafficking in Persons (TIP) Unit and found guilty, and sentenced to six months imprisonment for ‘Operating a Brothel’. “The Guyana Police Force in its effort to combat Trafficking in Persons, will continue with its operational measures such as intelligence-led operations, spot inspections, awareness campaigns, and training initiatives across all the Regions of Guyana.”
