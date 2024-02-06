Ex-Venezuelan cop gets one year for illegal gun, ammo

Kaieteur News – A former Venezuelan police officer was on Monday sentenced to one year in prison after he pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm and ammunition without being the holder of a firearm and ammunition licence when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

Forty-eight-year-old Alcides Joes Martinez Mejias, a construction worker, who resides at Lot 563 Block 3 Providence, East Bank Demerara (EBD), made his first court appearance before Magistrate Rhondell Weever where the charges were read to him by a translator.

Mejias pleaded guilty to both charges with explanation.

According to the prosecutor, Mejias has been residing in Guyana for three years. On February 2, 2024, police acting on information were dispatched to a location at Mandela Avenue, Georgetown, where ranks intercepted a motor car with registration number PAN 3211.

Mejias and his girlfriend were the two passengers that occupied the back seat of the car. A search was conducted on the duo and the driver. Upon searching Mejias, police found a .38 revolver firearm with two matching live .38 ammunition in his pants waist.

Following ranks discovery, Mejias was reportedly asked if he is a holder of a firearm licence, to which he responded ‘No’. The man was told of the offence committed, cautioned, and arrested.

Additionally, the prosecutor revealed that during a video interview, Mejias admitted that the gun and ammunition belonged to him. The prosecutor stated that he reportedly said he bought it for his own protection.

During the court proceedings, the accused explained through the translator that he did not buy the firearm for his protection, but for the protection of his residence.

The accused pleaded with the magistrate to have mercy on him while disclosing that he was a police officer in Venezuela and he migrated due to the death of his parents. Mejias also told the Magistrate that he has to provide for his three children and their mother.

In light of that, the Magistrate told him his age was taken into consideration, the fact that it is his first offence and that he entered a guilty plea at the first opportunity given, and indicating he had no intention of wasting the court’s time.

Notwithstanding, Magistrate Weever said the court was bound to consider the seriousness of the offences and sentenced Mejias to one year in prison.