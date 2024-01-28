Jockey Patrick upbeat ahead of Jumbo Jet’s Mashramni horse race

Jockey Nicholas Patrick rocking the Guyana colours at a recent racing event

Kaieteur Sports – Jockey Nicholas Patrick is in full preparation mode for the Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Racing Committee grand Mashramani horse-race meet at Rising Sun Turf Club, West Coast Berbice.

Eight races are on the cards for the February 25 race day and close to GY$10,000,000 will be up for grabs.

The feature of the event will be open to all imported and locally bred horses, running at a distance of 1600 meters. The top horse of the feature event will bag GY$ 2,000,000.

While Jockey Patrick is excited to get going, he also welcomed the forward movement of the legislation in Guyana’s horse racing. He believes that legislation will further enhance the sport in Guyana.

“That is going to be perfect, when the legislation passes and the game goes up, you will get more horses and the stakes is going to go up. More people will go into racing,” Patrick said about the prospective introduction of the legislation.

As it relates to preparation, Patrick expressed his readiness for the February 25 race meet.

“We have been taking it light so far. We were preparing for the January 28 race but that was canceled, but we are ready for the next race,” the jockey said.

Reflecting on 2023, Patrick said: “If I have to rate myself, as it relates to fitness and feeling; I would say I am 80% there. Last year was not a bad year for me. I had fun last year, I rode couple of winners for the big races, especially Bossalina and Amazing Grace. She gave me a couple of wins as well, and I must say thank you to the owners and trainers.”

See below the full provisional programme for the Mashramani race meet

RACE 1: OPEN to all imported & locally bred horses — 1600M- Purse: $3,750,000: 1st: $2,000,000 – 2nd: $1,000,000 – 3rd: $500,000 – 4th: $250,000 Entry fee: $232, 500 Late Entry Fee: $310,000

RACE 2: West Indian-bred 4 Y.O & W.I. 3-yr old horses –1600M- Purse: $1,875,000 1st: $1,000,000 – 2nd: $500,000 – 3rd: $250,000 – 4th: $125,000. Entry fee: $116,250 Late Entry Fee: $155,000

RACE 3: Three-year-old Guyana-bred non-winners of two races — 1400M- Purse: $1,125,000 1st: $600,000 – 2nd: $300,000 – 3rd: $150,000 – 4th: $75,000 Entry fee: $69,750 Late Entry Fee: $93,000

RACE 4: G Class Horses. Open to F3. & also F1 & F2 non-earners in their last start horses — 1400M- NORTH AMERICA IMPORTED 3YR & UP COLTS 126LB, FILLIES 123LB. W.I. & LOCALLY BRED COLTS & FILLIES 15LB ALLOWANCE. Purse: $750,000 1st: $400,000 – 2nd: $200,000 – 3rd: $100,000 – 4th: $50,000 Entry fee: $46,500 Late Entry Fee: $62,000

RACE 5: i-Class Horses & Open to First-time starter – West Indian-bred 3 Y.O & Also open to H3 non-earners in last two starts, or h3 horses who have not earned since August 2023. W.I. bred colts 126lb, fillies 123. W.I. Bred 3yr old colts 121LB, fillies 119. Locally Bred colts 111LB, fillies 108LB. -1,100M W.I. BRED Colts 126 fillies 123.

Guy Bred colts 111, fillies and mares 108. Purse: $656,250. 1st: $350,000 – 2nd: $175,000 – 3rd: $87,500 – 4th: $43,750 Entry fee: $40,688. Late Entry Fee: $54,250

RACE 6: J3 & Lower horses — 1400M- Purse; $609,375. 1st: $325,000 – 2nd: $162,500 – 3rd: $81,250 – 4th: $40,625 Entry fee: $37,780. Late Entry Fee: $50,375

RACE 7: L class horses & open to J3 first-time starters- 1400M – Purse: $562,500. 1st: $300,000 – 2nd: $150,000 – 3rd: $75,000 – 4th: $37,500. Entry fee: $34,875

Late Entry Fee: $46,500

RACE 8: L class non-earners of $200,000 or L class horses who have not earned since August 2023 & also open to J3 first-time starters – 1400M- Purse: $375,000. 1st:

$200,000 – 2nd: $100,000 – 3rd: $50,000 – 4th: $25,000 Entry Fee: $23,250 Late Entry Fee: $31,000