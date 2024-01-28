Latest update January 28th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Georgetown Magistrates’ Court round-up

Jan 28, 2024 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News

Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts

The Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts

By Christal Yong

Kaieteur News – Below are several court cases which were heard at the at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court between January 22, 2024 and January 26, 2024.

Monday

On Monday, Keon Narine, 22, was granted bail in the sum of $350,000 after he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court, before Senior Magistrate Dylon Bess and was charged with the possession of a firearm without being a licensed firearm holder and two counts of possession of ammunitions without being the holder of a firearm licence. The accused is scheduled to appear before the court on February 13, 2024.

Twenty-nine-year-old Joel Gaemon, a Venezuelan National, was remanded to prison after he appeared at the city court on Monday, before Senior Magistrate Bess, to answer to an unlawful and malicious damage to property charge. He allegedly damaged a total of $1,209,680 in valuables belonging to Linden Hipson and Micheal Johnson. Gaemon’s next court date is set for February 13, 2024 for statements and disclosure.

Tuesday

On Tuesday, 19-year-old Justin Ollivierre was remanded to prison by Acting Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs- Marcus, when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court, where he was charged with robbery under arms.

It is alleged, that he robbed two men of their phones and cash at knife-point at the Kitty seawalls. He is scheduled to appear before the court on February 14, 2024.

Friday Case

On Friday, two unemployed youths, Daniel Bodley and Shaquane George, were granted bail in the sum of $60,000 each, after they appeared at the city court before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly, and were charged with armed robbery.

The charge which was read by the magistrate alleged that at Commerce Street, Georgetown, whilst in company of others and being armed with a dangerous weapon, that being a knife, the men robbed Michael Versasa of $10,000.  The duo is scheduled to appear before the court on March 1, 2024.

On Friday, Krishna Dindial, appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly and was fined $80,000 after he admitted to stealing a mobile phone after pretending that he wanted to make a call. He was required to pay the fine and if he failed to pay the fine imposed by the court; he would be sentenced to four months imprisonment.

On Friday, Travis Porter, a mason of West Ruimveldt was granted bail by Senior Magistrate Daly, after he was charged with discharging a loaded firearm towards Clive Rodrigues, with intent to maim, disable or cause him grievous bodily harm. His next scheduled court date is set for February 16, 2024.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | Jan 26th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

JUST FENCE THE OIL PROJECTS AND GUYANESE CAN LIVE LIKE KINGS AND QUEENS!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Smith in control as Aussies navigate 216-run chase

Smith in control as Aussies navigate 216-run chase

Jan 28, 2024

West Indies Tour of Australia 2024… ESPN Cricinfo – Steven Smith made a positive start to Australia’s chase of 216, but a shorthanded West Indies attack hit back late on day three to...
Read More
2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup Preliminary Rosters announced

2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup Preliminary Rosters...

Jan 28, 2024

Harpy Eagles announce strong squad ahead of title defense

Harpy Eagles announce strong squad ahead of title...

Jan 28, 2024

Police boxing gym tops card on opening night

Police boxing gym tops card on opening night

Jan 28, 2024

Archery Guyana represented at 20th Lancaster Archery Classic

Archery Guyana represented at 20th Lancaster...

Jan 28, 2024

Jockey Patrick upbeat ahead of Jumbo Jet’s Mashramni horse race

Jockey Patrick upbeat ahead of Jumbo Jet’s...

Jan 28, 2024

Features/Columnists

  • The Budget is cheap talk

    Kaieteur News – In his Budget speech, the Minister of Finance regurgitated what has been said previously by PPP/C governments.... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]