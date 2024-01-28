Georgetown Magistrates’ Court round-up

Latest update January 28th, 2024 12:59 AM
Jan 28, 2024 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News
Kaieteur News – Below are several court cases which were heard at the at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court between January 22, 2024 and January 26, 2024.
On Monday, Keon Narine, 22, was granted bail in the sum of $350,000 after he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court, before Senior Magistrate Dylon Bess and was charged with the possession of a firearm without being a licensed firearm holder and two counts of possession of ammunitions without being the holder of a firearm licence. The accused is scheduled to appear before the court on February 13, 2024.
Twenty-nine-year-old Joel Gaemon, a Venezuelan National, was remanded to prison after he appeared at the city court on Monday, before Senior Magistrate Bess, to answer to an unlawful and malicious damage to property charge. He allegedly damaged a total of $1,209,680 in valuables belonging to Linden Hipson and Micheal Johnson. Gaemon’s next court date is set for February 13, 2024 for statements and disclosure.
On Tuesday, 19-year-old Justin Ollivierre was remanded to prison by Acting Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs- Marcus, when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court, where he was charged with robbery under arms.
It is alleged, that he robbed two men of their phones and cash at knife-point at the Kitty seawalls. He is scheduled to appear before the court on February 14, 2024.
On Friday, two unemployed youths, Daniel Bodley and Shaquane George, were granted bail in the sum of $60,000 each, after they appeared at the city court before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly, and were charged with armed robbery.
The charge which was read by the magistrate alleged that at Commerce Street, Georgetown, whilst in company of others and being armed with a dangerous weapon, that being a knife, the men robbed Michael Versasa of $10,000. The duo is scheduled to appear before the court on March 1, 2024.
On Friday, Krishna Dindial, appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly and was fined $80,000 after he admitted to stealing a mobile phone after pretending that he wanted to make a call. He was required to pay the fine and if he failed to pay the fine imposed by the court; he would be sentenced to four months imprisonment.
On Friday, Travis Porter, a mason of West Ruimveldt was granted bail by Senior Magistrate Daly, after he was charged with discharging a loaded firearm towards Clive Rodrigues, with intent to maim, disable or cause him grievous bodily harm. His next scheduled court date is set for February 16, 2024.
