Final leg unravels at Port Mourant Community Centre today

GT Beer 5-overs Tapeball Cricket Competition…

Kaieteur Sports – All systems are in place and an action pack day is anticipated when the top eight teams clash for championship honours in the Banks DIH Limited GT Beer 5 overs 7-a-side Tapeball cricket competition.

The venue is the Port Mourant Country Centre, Corentyne.

The teams making it through are Sip and Play, Titans, Royals, Crabwood Creek, East Bank Berbice, City Stars, University of Guyana and Canje Spartans.

The drawing will take place before the start of play. However, according to their placing in the preliminary round of matches, their opponents will be known.

Matches were played the proceeding two Sundays at Skeldon on the Corentyne and Rose Hall Community Centre in Canje.

Today’s action starts at 10:00 hrs, with quarter-final matches which will be followed by the semifinals. The two winners will then clash in the final which will be played under lights.

Apart from cricket action on the ground, Banks DIH Limited has organised several other activities that will cater to the entire family. There will be trampolines for the kids, bouncy castles and face painting among other fun-filled activities.

There will be plenty of food available, a well-stocked bar and lots of Banks DIH promotions. The quarterfinals, semifinals, third-place playoff and final will be played on Sunday 28th at The Port Mourant Community Centre. The final will be played under lights.

Over $400,000 in cash trophies and other incentives will be up for grabs. The winning team will walk away with $200,000 and the coveted Banks DIH trophy. There will also be cash and other incentives available for other top-placed teams. Outstanding individual performers are also expected to be rewarded.

Banks DIH Berbice Branch Manager Nandram Basdeo, GT Beer Brand Manager Dwayne Bristol and other staff are expected to be in attendance. They will also help with the distribution of prizes at the end of the competition.

The winning team is expected to participate in a nationwide $1M competition to be played later during the year. (Samuel Whyte)