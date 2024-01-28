Latest update January 28th, 2024 12:59 AM

Archery Guyana represented at 20th Lancaster Archery Classic

Jan 28, 2024

Jeewanram Persaud with Senior Men’s Barebow champ Lee Wilkins

Kaieteur Sports – Two of Archery Guyana’s members, Jeewanram Persaud and Mehandra Chatargum are in the USA competing in the 20 the edition of the Lancaster Archery Classic 2024 hosted at the Spooky Nook Sports Complex in Manheim, Pennsylvania, the largest indoor sports complex in the United States just outside of Lancaster. The Classic attracts archers from all over the world every year during the winter season.

Persaud and Chatargum are shooting in the Men’s Barebow Division against some of the world’s biggest names in barebow and have been meeting and making friends with some of them.

Shooting for a top score of 660, Persaud shot his ranking score of 515 on Thursday 25 th January, 2024 while Chatargum shot his ranking score of 502 on Friday 26 th January, 2024. Persaud came in at #48 making it into the eliminations bracket, while Chatargum came in at #72 just outside of the elimination which ends at Archer Number 64. The elimination rounds on Saturday saw Persaud go up against John Dawson of the USA, with Dawson gaining just 2 points to win 100-98. The Classic continued with the shoot-up finals on Saturday and today (Sunday).

The Board of Directors of Archery Guyana conveys its congratulations to both Archers for their participation and is proud of our 2 barebow archers who represented the country at this huge event and wish them safe travels back home.

