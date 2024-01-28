2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup Preliminary Rosters announced

Latest update January 28th, 2024 12:59 AM
Concacaf – The 15 national teams participating in the 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup have submitted their preliminary rosters ahead of the start of the competition on February 17.
The inaugural edition of the region’s new flagship competition for women’s national teams will be played between February 17 – March 10, 2024, across four venues in three US metropolitan areas and includes the participation of Concacaf’s and CONMEBOL’s best women’s national teams and some of the world’s top players.
To be eligible to play in the 2024 W Gold Cup, all players are subject to and must fully comply with the criteria stipulated in the applicable FIFA player eligibility regulations.
The 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup will begin with the Prelims at Dignity Health Sports Park Track and Field Stadium on February 17, 2024. After single-match elimination play, the winning team in each match will advance to the Group Stage.
The pairings for the Preliminary Round (Prelims) were determined based on Concacaf Women’s Rankings as of December 2023 (highest-ranked teams versus the lowest-ranked teams). P1 will feature Haiti (1) vs Puerto Rico; P2 will see El Salvador (2) vs Guatemala (5) while P3 features Guyana (3) vs Dominican Republic (4).
A 12-national team Group Stage will be played between February 20-28, 2024, at Dignity Health Sports Park (Group A), Snapdragon Stadium (Group B), and Shell Energy Stadium (Group C). After round-robin play, the group winners, runners-up, and the two best third-place finishers will advance to the competition’s Quarterfinals.
In the competition’s official draw, the teams participating in the group stage were divided into three groups of four as follows: Group A – United States, Mexico, Argentina and Prelims Winner 3, Group B – Brazil, Panama, Colombia and Prelims Winner 1, Group C – Canada, Costa Rica, Paraguay, and Prelims Winner 2.
The Knockout Stage will commence with the Quarterfinals at BMO Stadium on March 2 and 3, followed by the Semifinals and Final at Snapdragon Stadium on March 6 and 10, respectively.
