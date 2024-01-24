New found oil wealth demands robust foreign policy to counter looming threats – Shadow Foreign Minister

Kaieteur News – While foreign relations are always key to a country’s development, Guyana must place specific emphasis on strategic endeavours, as now more than ever, the country requires a sober, steady and studied approach.

Highlighting the importance of a robust foreign policy during the 2024 Budget Debates was the Shadow Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amanza Walton-Desir.

In her presentation on Tuesday, she pointed out that with a small population, a new found prominence on the world stage as a Petro-State and with a threat to the country’s territorial integrity ever looming, Guyana needs a studied approach to foreign policy.

The Opposition Member of Parliament (MP) was keen to note that the new found interest in Guyana is not because of anything the country has done, but rather, because of the light sweet crude being pumped 120 miles offshore.

She cautioned, “That resource however, is not a renewable one, when it is gone it is gone. Cognizant of this reality, we must therefore soberly and vigilantly navigate these troubling times so that our children, and future generations of Guyanese are able to inherit a Guyana great and free.”

To achieve this objective, she listed five proposals that should be urgently addressed, these include: 1) Identifying and effectively articulating Guyana’s Foreign Policy, in the context of the protection of the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity; 2) Reshaping and enhancing relations with Caribbean Community (CARICOM) countries; 3) Employing astute diplomacy; 4) Education and Training and Development of the Diplomatic Corps and finally, monitoring international migration into Guyana with particular emphasis on the impact of the Venezuelan migration crisis.

While elaborating on her point for the astute diplomacy, she said diplomacy is the vehicle through which a state advances its foreign policy. The MP was keen to note that while diplomacy is a broad concept that encompasses the general practice of international relations, Guyana must now go one step further.

She charged, “We must employ astute diplomacy. Astute diplomacy involves a higher level of skill, strategic thinking, and adaptability, and will allow us as a nation to navigate the complexities of the global stage with a more nuanced and effective approach. It goes beyond routine interactions to include insightful and strategic decision-making in pursuit of our national interest.”

On this note, Walton-Desir pointed out that Guyana must urgently examine its representation at foreign capitals.

According to her, “It is inconceivable that four years into the new government we have yet to appoint an Ambassador to Brazil. Brazil- our strongest continental ally and member of BRICS. The sloth in this regard, is unacceptable Mr. Speaker and must be remedied forthwith.”

Equally unacceptable the Shadow Foreign Minister said is the fact that Guyana does not have missions in Africa, except South Africa which is but a consulate. In the meantime, she noted that Venezuela continues to court African States.

Walton-Desir argued, “Since the disastrous departure of the former High Commissioner from New Delhi, a new High Commissioner is yet to be appointed, and we have no high level representation in Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, Russia, Switzerland, Belgium, Kuwait the United Arab Emirates and Suriname.”

Additionally, the MP made the case for Guyana to examine its approach to international economic cooperation. She reasoned that the European Union (EU) has been Guyana’s major development partner since 1975 under successive African Caribbean-Pacific (ACP-EU) Lome and Cotonou Partnership Agreements.

These partnerships are centered on the objective of reducing and eventually eradicating poverty consistent with the aims of sustainable development and the gradual integration of the ACP countries into the world economy.

Walton-Desir told the National Assembly that in November 2023 in Samoa, the Member States of the Organisation of African and Pacific States (OACPS), a collection of 79 States and the European Union (EU) signed the Samoa Partnership Agreement that would govern relations between the two groups for the next 20 years in the first instance. The provisional application of the Agreement commenced on January 1, 2024.

She argued that despite Guyana’s Carl Greenidge playing a leading role in the negotiation of this new Agreement, Guyana was not represented at the signing of the Samoa Agreement and to date the Government of Guyana has not signed the Agreement.

According to her, “By not signing onto the agreement we will be severely limited in the area and scope for cooperation with the EU. It also robs us of an important forum for us to canvass support against Venezuela’s illegal claim.”

“Selling Guyana”

Meanwhile, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hugh Todd during his contribution to the 2024 Budget Debates on the previous day (Monday) touted this year’s fiscal plan as a visionary map for prosperity, with sheer, unadulterated potential to propel Guyana’s economy to new heights.

The Department of Public Information (DPI) reported that Todd stressed the $1.146 trillion budget is necessary for the building out of a robust economic framework, a key focus of the government’s development plan.

“When we are speaking on the international stage, and we are talking about Guyana and the progress that Guyana is making, we are able to sell Guyana and position Guyana in the global environment where we can attract the kind of investment needed to build this country out…We cannot do it alone. We have to have an economy that we can present to the people of this world,” Minister Todd underscored.

Stemming from this tremendous growth, the country’s international standing has also improved, positioning Guyana as a coveted partner in development.

According to Minister Todd, Guyana’s efforts to strengthen bilateral ties and promote its trade and economic interests will advance with the implementation of the budget.

“The visits of His Excellency, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, representing Guyana and advancing our foreign policy, has resulted in more than 40 MoUs, agreements, road maps all across the world, from Ghana to the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Trinidad and Tobago, Saudia Arabia, Rwanda, Pakistan, Tajikistan…When you think about the rewards in terms of our representation in the multinational, international, and regional levels, we have been ensuring that we put the people of this country first,” he said.

Since assuming office, the government has also undertaken 44 accreditations, from countries interested in engaging Guyana in dialogue spanning several areas.

This extensive list includes the Republic of Angola, the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Norway, and the Republic of Philippines.

“We have been very busy working in the interest of the people through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation,” Minister Todd stated.