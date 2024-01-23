Vidler and Straker dismantle Namibia for 91 to hand Australia opening win

Weibgen steered Australia in their small chase after they lost four wickets for 27 runs

ESPNcricinfo – Australia 95 for 6 (Weibgen 39*, Brassell 3-28, Badenhorst 2-29) beat Namibia 91 (van Vuuren 29, Vidler 4-17, Straker 3-16) by four wickets

Australia’s fast bowlers, led by Callum Vidler, bundled Namibia out for under 100, before their captain Hugh Weibgen steered them through a tricky chase in their first game of the Men’s Under-19 World Cup.

Weibgen came out to bat in the third over after opener Sam Konstas was cleaned up by Jack Brassell, and saw Australia lose half their side with 35 runs still needed. But he and No. 7 batter Raf MacMillan all but sealed victory for Australia, knocking off 30 of those runs in a 40-ball partnership.

With plenty of swing on offer, Charlie Anderson and Vidler put the pressure on early, not allowing the Namibia openers to get away. Vidler then drew first blood in his second over with a yorker that swung away late to make a mess of Johannes de Villiers’ stumps. He then struck again in his next over, trapping No. 3 Johannes Visagie lbw.

There was a period of resistance when opener Gerhard Janse van Rensburg dug in while No. 4 Zacheo van Vuuren picked up some boundaries. Van Vuuren struck a gorgeous cover drive before trying again only to get a thick edge and see the ball fly through the vacant third slip region.

But Tom Straker came into the attack and got both batters to nick behind – Rensburg to the keeper for a 32-ball 2 and van Vuuren to first slip for 29 off 47.

Straker then drew another outside edge as Ryan Moffett was caught at slip before Mahli Beardman cleaned up Brassell.

Vidler returned to the attack to have Henry van Wyk caught behind before Beardman picked up a second wicket. Namibia captain Alexander Busing-Volschenk consumed 45 balls, even hitting offspinner MacMillan for four and six, but MacMillan eventually got the better of him.

Vidler wrapped the innings up by bowling No. 11 Junior Kariata.

In the chase, Australia didn’t have it easy. Brassell bowled Konstas in the third over and Hanro Badenhorst had his opening partner Harry Dixon miscuing a pull to mid-on in the sixth.

Dixon was the first of four wickets to fall for 27 runs as Brassell and Badenhorst let Namibia dream of an upset, albeit momentarily. By the time van Wyk had MacMillan caught down the ground, Australia had all but won the game.

Bangladesh 239 for 4 (Shihab James 55*, Amin 45*) beat Ireland 235 for 8 (Hilton 90, Mridha 2-45) by six wickets

Kian Hilton’s 90 went in vain, as Bangladesh’s top and middle-order batter all chipped in with handy knocks to help the team to a six-wicket win in Bloemfontein.

Put in to bat first, Ireland struggled to stitch together any meaningful partnerships till the halfway mark, and were struggling at 95 for 4. However, even as wickets around him fell, Hilton kept the runs flowing, as he hit 11 fours and a six during his 113-ball knock. His 81-run stand with Scott MacBeth looked to revive the team, but Ireland kept losing wickets at regular intervals to be eventually restricted to 235 for 8.

Bangladesh began the chase well, as the openers Ashiqur Rahman Shibli (44) and Adil Bin Siddik (36) produced a 90-run partnership. A brief wobble through the middle overs had Bangladesh in a spot of bother at 130 for 4, but Ahrar Amin (45*) and Mohammad Shihab James (55*) stayed unbeaten till the end, their 109-run stand sealing victory inside 47 overs.