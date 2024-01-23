Latest update January 23rd, 2024 12:59 AM

Slingerz FC to face Roraima State Champions in Boa Vista

Kaieteur Sports – Recently promoted to Elite League status, Slingerz FC is gearing up for an exhilarating encounter as they take on São Raimundo Esporte Clube in Boa Vista on Saturday, February 3.

This match, according to a release from the club, holds significant importance for Slingerz FC, serving as a pivotal component of their pre-season preparations for the upcoming GFF Elite League, set to kick off on February 25.

São Raimundo Esporte Clube, participating in the Brazilian Championship Serie D and a prominent contender in the Campeonato Roraimense, the premier football league in the state of Roraima, showcases an impressive record with nine consecutive league titles (2016-2023) and a total of 14 championships.

Having secured the inaugural Elite League championship and standing as one of Guyana’s most decorated clubs since its establishment in 2013, Slingerz FC expresses eager anticipation for the challenge that São Raimundo Esporte Clube may present.

On the subject of Slingerz FC’s squad, the club is actively involved in assembling a formidable roster within the framework of the GFF’s transfer window.

The Club stated the complete list of players forming the final roster, will be disclosed to the public before the team embarks on their journey from Guyana on January 31.

The club extends a warm invitation to all Guyanese, whether residing in Boa Vista or visiting the area, to come out and show their support.

