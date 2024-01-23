Olympic Solidarity Level 1 Archery Coaching Course deemed an overwhelming success

Kaieteur Sports – After an intense 5-day Olympic Solidarity Coaching Course hosted under the auspices of Olympic Solidarity, the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) and Archery Guyana, the curtains were drawn.

Olympic Solidarity Certificates were presented to the following 21 successful Coaches: Jeewanram Persaud, Roshini Boodhoo, Kenrick Cheeks, Afzal Karim, Saeed Karim, Anopa Ramdial, Jude Holder, Faraad Gani, Paul Meusa, David Orret, Nicholas Fraser, Kevin Singh, Twana McCalmont, Karishma Ramnauth, Carlos Henry, Whem France, Bradley Rodrigues, Layne Thomas, Cary Johnson, Leroy Gregory and Joshua Gafoor.

In order to boost the schools programme and specifically for use in the National Schools programme, all newly certified Coaches were presented by the National Federation, Archery Guyana with a complete Beginner Archery set which comprised a brand-new Easton Recurve Bow, three arrows, a quiver, an arm-guard, a bow-string, a sight pin and finger protector. In addition, they received beginner finger tabs, Junior Cartel Quivers and a pack of Easton 3-arrow rests.

Additionally, Former President of Archery Guyana, National Judge, Level 1 Certified Coach, member of the Disciplinary committee and Chair of the Competitions Committee commended all for participating and in order to give a boost specifically for the schools programme, the six newly certified Coaches from regions were presented with a Krossen Archery adult guard, an Easton recurve Bow Stringer and Easton bow string wax.

President of Archery Guyana, Mrs. Vidushi Persaud-McKinnon indicated the continued collaboration will continue with the Ministry of Education and the Schools Archery Programme. She also pointed out that the governing body also enjoys charitable status and as such, all supplies needed can be facilitated through Archery Guyana which said entity is privileged to benefit from discounted prices such as Lancaster Archery and can also facilitate the waiver of all taxes and duty in relation to said purchases.

At the closing ceremony, President of the Guyana Olympic Association, Mr. Godfrey Munroe presented the Certificates issued by the International Olympic Committee for this prestigious Olympic Solidarity Course. He commended the governing body, Archery Guyana for creating pillars to make the Archery programme a success. Mr. Munroe proceeded to charge the participants to continue to be creative and innovative in their training tools and steps.

World Archery Coach Trainer, Ms. Ludys Tejada commended the Federation and the participants for the successful completion of the Course and presented Certificates from the International Federation, World Archery to the successful 21 new Coaches.

The Board of Directors extends thanks again to the Executive Committee of the Guyana Olympic Association, Olympic Solidarity, Unit of Allied Art, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, Director of Sport Mr. Steve Ninvalle, National Sports Commission, World Archery, Secretary-General Sergio Font of World Archery Americas, Chief Executive Officer of CBJ Int’l Airport, Mr. Ramesh Ghir and his Protocol Team, Mr. Alvin Wilson and his Team at Bermudez Operations, Massy Distribution (Guy) Inc., Mr. Samuel Arjoon and his Team at the Guyana Beverages Inc., and the Media.