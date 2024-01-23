Latest update January 23rd, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Olympic Solidarity Level 1 Archery Coaching Course deemed an overwhelming success

Jan 23, 2024 Sports

Newly certified Level 1 Archery Coaches pose with Coach Ludys Tejada, and President of the Guyana Olympic Association Mr. Godfrey Munroe and President of Archery Guyana Mrs. Vidushi Persaud-McKinnon (on right).

Newly certified Level 1 Archery Coaches pose with Coach Ludys Tejada, and President of the Guyana Olympic Association Mr. Godfrey Munroe and President of Archery Guyana Mrs. Vidushi Persaud-McKinnon (on right).

Kaieteur Sports – After an intense 5-day Olympic Solidarity Coaching Course hosted under the auspices of Olympic Solidarity, the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) and Archery Guyana, the curtains were drawn.

Olympic Solidarity Certificates were presented to the following 21 successful Coaches: Jeewanram Persaud, Roshini Boodhoo, Kenrick Cheeks, Afzal Karim, Saeed Karim, Anopa Ramdial, Jude Holder, Faraad Gani, Paul Meusa, David Orret, Nicholas Fraser, Kevin Singh, Twana McCalmont, Karishma Ramnauth, Carlos Henry, Whem France, Bradley Rodrigues, Layne Thomas, Cary Johnson, Leroy Gregory and Joshua Gafoor.

In order to boost the schools programme and specifically for use in the National Schools programme, all newly certified Coaches were presented by the National Federation, Archery Guyana with a complete Beginner Archery set which comprised a brand-new Easton Recurve Bow, three arrows, a quiver, an arm-guard, a bow-string, a sight pin and finger protector. In addition, they received beginner finger tabs, Junior Cartel Quivers and a pack of Easton 3-arrow rests.

Coach Twana McCalmont receiving Easton Beginner Archery Kit from Archery Guyana’s Mr. Ryan McKinnon.

Coach Twana McCalmont receiving Easton Beginner Archery Kit from Archery Guyana’s Mr. Ryan McKinnon.

Additionally, Former President of Archery Guyana, National Judge, Level 1 Certified Coach, member of the Disciplinary committee and Chair of the Competitions Committee commended all for participating and in order to give a boost specifically for the schools programme, the six newly certified Coaches from regions were presented with a Krossen Archery adult guard, an Easton recurve Bow Stringer and Easton bow string wax.

President of Archery Guyana, Mrs. Vidushi Persaud-McKinnon indicated the continued collaboration will continue with the Ministry of Education and the Schools Archery Programme. She also pointed out that the governing body also enjoys charitable status and as such, all supplies needed can be facilitated through Archery Guyana which said entity is privileged to benefit from discounted prices such as Lancaster Archery and can also facilitate the waiver of all taxes and duty in relation to said purchases.

Coach Ludys Tejada addressing the newly certified Level 1 Coaches.

Coach Ludys Tejada addressing the newly certified Level 1 Coaches.

At the closing ceremony, President of the Guyana Olympic Association, Mr. Godfrey Munroe presented the Certificates issued by the International Olympic Committee for this prestigious Olympic Solidarity Course. He commended the governing body, Archery Guyana for creating pillars to make the Archery programme a success. Mr. Munroe proceeded to charge the participants to continue to be creative and innovative in their training tools and steps.

World Archery Coach Trainer, Ms. Ludys Tejada commended the Federation and the participants for the successful completion of the Course and presented Certificates from the International Federation, World Archery to the successful 21 new Coaches.

The Board of Directors extends thanks again to the Executive Committee of the Guyana Olympic Association, Olympic Solidarity, Unit of Allied Art, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, Director of Sport Mr. Steve Ninvalle, National Sports Commission, World Archery, Secretary-General Sergio Font of World Archery Americas, Chief Executive Officer of CBJ Int’l Airport, Mr. Ramesh Ghir and his Protocol Team, Mr. Alvin Wilson and his Team at Bermudez Operations, Massy Distribution (Guy) Inc., Mr. Samuel Arjoon and his Team at the Guyana Beverages Inc., and the Media.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | Jan 22nd, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

1.7M every man, woman and child in Guyana have on our backs, paying interest.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Olympic Solidarity Level 1 Archery Coaching Course deemed an overwhelming success

Olympic Solidarity Level 1 Archery Coaching Course deemed an...

Jan 23, 2024

Kaieteur Sports – After an intense 5-day Olympic Solidarity Coaching Course hosted under the auspices of Olympic Solidarity, the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) and Archery Guyana, the...
Read More
Slingerz FC to face Roraima State Champions in Boa Vista

Slingerz FC to face Roraima State Champions in...

Jan 23, 2024

Vidler and Straker dismantle Namibia for 91 to hand Australia opening win

Vidler and Straker dismantle Namibia for 91 to...

Jan 23, 2024

Tucber Park Cricket Club youth benefits from Project “Cricket Gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana”

Tucber Park Cricket Club youth benefits from...

Jan 22, 2024

The quarter-final stage is set for Saturday following the final group matches

The quarter-final stage is set for Saturday...

Jan 22, 2024

GTTA pleased with 2024 Budgetary allocation and plans for Sports

GTTA pleased with 2024 Budgetary allocation and...

Jan 22, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]