The quarter-final stage is set for Saturday following the final group matches

NSC/EBFA/Ralph Green U-11 League…



Kaieteur Sports – The battle for supremacy and a place in the final of the National Sports Commission/East Bank Football Association Ralph Green Under-11 League is set for this Saturday at the Agricola Community Ground.

This competition was set to conclude last year but due to several unforeseen challenges, and the unavailability of a suitable venue, it was postponed on numerous occasions. Nonetheless, the young players have been getting warmed to the challenge and with the group stage now out of the way, the business end of the competition will get cracking this weekend.

Booking their places as the top two teams from group A. B, C, and D, are: Santos, Friendship All Stars; Kick Start Academy of Den Amstel, Pouderoyen; Eagles, Vengy, Eagles (Stewartville); Fruta Conquerors, Swan.

Kick Start Academy, Santos, Eagles, Vengy, Fruta Conquerors, and Swan have all played undefeated so far but that will change on Saturday as only the winners will advance to the semi-finals.

In the final round-robin matches, Vengy were 5-1 winners over Diamond United, thanks to a double off the boot of Kael Beckles, with a goal each from Santiago Gonzalez, Jimmy Carpio, and Samuel Mota.

Swan and Fruta Conquerors battled to an exciting 3-3 draw, Conquerors coming from two goals down to earn an equal share of the spoils. Kevon

Charles hammered in a brace for the Linden Soesdyke Highway-based Sawn with the other goal coming from Elcon James.

Conquerors responded in like manner with goals from Fabio Kowlessar, Dane Vancooten, and Kando George to keep their undefeated record intact.

Kick Start Academy kept their intent to go all the way with a clinical 4-0 win over fellow West Demerara FA side, Pouderoyen, which despite the loss, still booked a quarter-final place.

Kick Start Academy got their goals from Isaiah Allicock who scored a double, and Kaderee Trotman while an own goal from Pouderoyen, which added to their tally.