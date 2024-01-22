Guyana Police force East Coast Division helps Youth and Sports clubs in division

Latest update January 22nd, 2024 12:59 AM
Jan 22, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Police Force (GPF) continues to place emphasis on youths and sports development for young Guyanese in the various parts of Guyana.
According to a release from the GPF, “Youths are the heartbeat of a community and the GPF is prepared to play a pivotal role in shaping their future, while ensuring they make a positive impact at the present time.”
As such some divisions are making a huge effort to maximize the availability of youths in their divisions. One such division is Division 4C East Coast Demerara.
A number of youth and sport groups in that division are engaged in positive engagement. These groups have recommended a series of activities for this year. The activities are not only aimed at enriching the lives of young individuals but also to contribute to the betterment of their community.
Among the groups are Haslington Young Ambassadors, Mahaica Young Achievers, Foulis Youth Group, Beterverwagting Young Empowerment, and Plaisance Pace Setters.
By engaging in diverse activities that range from community service to cultural celebrations, the youths can actively contribute to the betterment of their community.
A number of sports and community activities within and among the groups throughout the divisions have been planned to help make the area a better place.
Deputy Commander of the Division, Deputy Superintendent Jermaine Dufu is in charge of the extra curricula activities in the area. (Samuel Whyte)
Guyana, we need to stand up! We have to stop being the table the foreigners to feast on!
Jan 22, 2024Kaieteur Sports – Young and enthusiastic cricketer Dakshanarainsamy Narainsamy of Tucber Park Cricket Club is the latest to benefit from this project. He benefited before. At a simple ceremony...
Jan 22, 2024
Jan 22, 2024
Jan 22, 2024
Jan 22, 2024
Jan 22, 2024
Kaieteur News – Some persons do not accept the label of pit bull dogs as dangerous. But the number of reported attacks... more
(The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American States. He is also... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]