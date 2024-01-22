Guyana Police force East Coast Division helps Youth and Sports clubs in division

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Police Force (GPF) continues to place emphasis on youths and sports development for young Guyanese in the various parts of Guyana.

According to a release from the GPF, “Youths are the heartbeat of a community and the GPF is prepared to play a pivotal role in shaping their future, while ensuring they make a positive impact at the present time.”

As such some divisions are making a huge effort to maximize the availability of youths in their divisions. One such division is Division 4C East Coast Demerara.

A number of youth and sport groups in that division are engaged in positive engagement. These groups have recommended a series of activities for this year. The activities are not only aimed at enriching the lives of young individuals but also to contribute to the betterment of their community.

Among the groups are Haslington Young Ambassadors, Mahaica Young Achievers, Foulis Youth Group, Beterverwagting Young Empowerment, and Plaisance Pace Setters.

By engaging in diverse activities that range from community service to cultural celebrations, the youths can actively contribute to the betterment of their community.

A number of sports and community activities within and among the groups throughout the divisions have been planned to help make the area a better place.

Deputy Commander of the Division, Deputy Superintendent Jermaine Dufu is in charge of the extra curricula activities in the area. (Samuel Whyte)