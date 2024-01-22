Golf continues to attract national attention due to GGA and MoE efforts

Kaieteur Sports – The rapidly expanding sport of golf continues to gain traction around the country as the Ministry of Education Allied Arts Unit Priority Programme and Cyril Potter College of Education combined with Nexgen Golf Academy to train more teachers and coaches on the game’s fundamentals.

Vice Principal and Registrar Ms. Kevaun Sears said, “This programme is soon to expand to our other centers and the response emanating from our Trainers has been extremely positive.”

According to Head of the Unit of Allied Arts Priority Programme Mr. Saeed Zameen, “We are pleased with the uptake by learners in the 56 schools that Golf has been introduced so far and we are currently seeking to reach out to Region 1 and 9 to complete our nationwide coverage for a sport in Grades 7-9 in all regions.”

“The ‘Train the Trainers’ programme has now exceeded 200 coaches and PE teachers who will in turn teach the sport to thousands of young Guyanese students in the hopes of achieving massive success at regional tournaments in the coming months,” said Aleem Hussain, President of the GGA.

Golf has evolved in the past two years from being a sport for the elite to challenge traditional sports such as cricket, football and basketball and the GGA is confident that with the support of its sponsors and donors, it will become one of the most played sports in the country by end of 2024.

Many activities and events are planned for 2024 including the grand opening of the Westside Golf Course for residents Region Three to have the first ever golf course available for their use.