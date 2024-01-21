Richmond Hill Liberty Cricket Club (RHLCC) will bowl off 2024 with a tour of Guyana January 27

Kaieteur Sports – The New York-based Richmond Hill cricket club will commence the new season with a tour to Guyana where they will play games in Berbice, Essequibo, and Demerara. The tour will get underway on January 27th and will conclude on February 4th. The squad is set to feature long-time members such as Dominique Rikhi, Trevor Henry, Leon Mohabir, Altaaf Habibullah and Naresh Rambharos as part of the traveling contingent, while Clinton Pestano, Anthony Adams, Jomal LaFluer and Shamal Angel are the local Guyanese who will join the squad.

The majority of the travelling contingent from New York and Toronto will arrive in Guyana on Thursday, January 25th, and are expected to have their first net session at Malteenoes Sport Club later that day. From there the squad heads to Berbice for games on January 27th and 28th. The first encounter is slated against Tucber Park Cricket Club at Blairmont Community Center while on Sunday they will play against Rose Hall Youth and Sports Club at Rose Hall Community Center.

Following the first weekend in Berbice, RHLCC will head to Essequibo where they will be hosted by the Essequibo Cricket Board and local clubs. On Tuesday, January 30th the team will head to the island of Wakenaam to play two games before returning to Essequibo Coast on January 31st to play two other matches-first and second divisions.

The team will return to Georgetown for the final round of games of the tour. On Saturday, February 3rd, RHLCC will take on host Enmore Cricket Club in one 30-over encounter. The tour will culminate with Everest Cricket Club hosting two matches on Sunday, February 4th. One of the two matches will be against Everest’s first division team and the other against the Everest Masters Team.

This Guyana tour marks the second outing for RHLCC. The first was in 2023 when the club travelled to the British Virgin Islands and played two games hosted by the BVI Cricket Association.

The RHLCC management would like to commend New York-based businesses and persons for their contributions to the tour. MK Workforce and Michael Kellawan, Rockaway Group of Companies and Mr. Hafeez Ali, Universal Mixed Martial Arts, Bhesham Ramnath, and Bhesham Plumbing and Heating and Cricket Zone USA. Additionally, the club would like to express appreciation to the members of the touring party for their personal contributions.

The RHLCC squad reads; Aleem Baksh, Altaaf Habibulla, Anthony Adams, Clinton Pestano, Danesh Deonarain, Diquan Murray, Dominique Rikhi, Emanuel Seecharran, Hafeez Ali, Joemal LaFleur, Kumar Dass, Leon Mohabir, Naresh Rambharos, Nirshaw Khan, Randy Boodhu, Samuel Raghubir, Shamal Angel, Shiv Sangalemaa, Suraj Singh, Tooneshwar Kirstona, Trevor Henry and Varun Mangla.

The 2024 Liberty Sports Club Inc. is based in Queens, New York. The club’s cricket team, RHLCC is playing in its 31st season and is locally supported by: SVC LLC, TOP Marketing Group, Century 21 Professional at 119-17 Rockaway Blvd, MK Workforce, S&A Workforce, Bhesham Plumbing and Heating, Cricket Zone USA, Universal Mixed Martial Arts, Rockaway Group of Companies and Galaxy Maids.