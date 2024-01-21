Archery Guyana declares Ministry of Culture, Youth & Sport, NSC hit the bullseye

Latest update January 21st, 2024 12:59 AM
Jan 21, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – The Board of Directors commended the unprecedented allocation of $4.6B in the 2024 budget to the sport sector. This is definitely a step in the positive direction for the development and sustainability of sport in Guyana, a release from the association informed.
Archery Guyana wishes to recognise the tremendous support of and appreciates the tireless energetic Director of Sport, Mr. Steve Ninvalle who has not only raised the level of Archery in Guyana but other sports. Assistance is particularly rendered to Archery Guyana with not only support for prizes at competitions hosted, but for use of shooting facilities for practice and competitions. A constraint has always been the shared use of venues and it is hoped that a dedicated Facility for Archery can be supported in the future.
Archery Guyana further lauds the announcement of the removal of Value Added Tax (VAT) and duty on sport equipment. This is particularly timely amidst a Level 1 Coaching seminar being conducted in Guyana with 21 new Coaches. According to President of Archery Guyana, Mrs. Vidushi Persaud-McKinnon, this means that each coach by next week will have their respective school(s) to return to and to serve as Coaches to the School clubs. The sport has automatically grown and students will need equipment. It will definitely alleviate the financial burdens of parents, schools, sports clubs and archers all over Guyana.
The Board of Directors of Archery Guyana would like to thank the Honourable Minister Charles Ramson Jnr, Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, the Government of Guyana, Director Steve Ninvalle and his team at the National Sports Commission for recognising that our sports sector is undergoing its greatest transformation in the history of our country and looks forward to our continued collaboration.
Guyana, we need to stand up! We have to stop being the table the foreigners to feast on!
Jan 21, 2024Kaieteur Sports – The New York-based Richmond Hill cricket club will commence the new season with a tour to Guyana where they will play games in Berbice, Essequibo, and Demerara. The tour will...
Jan 21, 2024
Jan 21, 2024
Jan 21, 2024
Jan 21, 2024
Jan 21, 2024
Kaieteur News – It was just a short while ago that the media was being regaled with stories about the difficulties... more
(The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American States. He is also... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]