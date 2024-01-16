Latest update January 16th, 2024 12:59 AM

Jalade Trim among the goals again with superb hat-trick against Potaro

Jan 16, 2024 Sports

– GDF stun Potaro Strikers 5-0 in latest GFF Division One Women’s League fixture

Kaieteur Sports – The Division One Women’s League organised by the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) witnessed a compelling match on Sunday at the Ministry of Education ground, where Guyana Defence Force (GDF) displayed dominance by defeating Potaro Striker Football Club 5-0 in their recent encounter.

GDF goal scorers (L-R) - Jalade Trim’s hat-trick and Sandra Johnson’s double led the carnage against the Bartica girls.

Jalade Trim (on the ball) during the match against Potaro Strikers.

The clash between Potaro Strikers and GDF began with both teams showing aggression, but it was the formidable Jalade Trim who made the breakthrough 21 minutes into the first half, giving GDF an early 1-0 lead. Trim continued her stellar performance, delivering another well-executed strike in the 46th minute, extending GDF’s lead beyond the reach of the Bartica girls.

The goal-scoring spree didn’t stop there, as Sandra Johnson joined the action with her first goal in the 53rd minute. Trim once again found the back of the net three minutes later, completing a hat-trick in the match. Johnson secured her brace with a goal in the 63rd minute, contributing to the Army girls’ impressive 5-0 victory over the Potaro Ladies.

The GDF Women’s team maintains its stellar form in Division One football, securing yet another convincing win against Potaro Strikers. The 5-0 triumph reflects their continued dominance and excellence in the league.

