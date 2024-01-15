Kascon Engineering bats for Adrian Hetmyer

Latest update January 15th, 2024 1:06 AM
Kaieteur Sports- Multi-purpose engineering company, Kascon has thrown full support to National youth batsman Adrian Hetmyer for the year 2024. Businessman and owner of Kascon Engineering, Mr Rafeek Kasim has recognized the ultra-talented young Hetmyer, and decided to motivate the lad, who will receive a monthly stipend for the entire year.
The young Hetmyer also received top quality cricket equipment, compliments of Kascon, at a presentation ceremony held at the weekend at the company’s office, at Number 2 Village, East Canje Berbice.
At a tender age of 14, Adrian has already scored nine centuries, including three double centuries, and cricket runs deep into his veins. Adrian is the son of Seon Hetmyer, and nephew of Shimron Hetmyer.
“We at Kascon Engineering we have one saying, Test cricket was made for the Gods, average men play ODI and T20 cricket. With three double centuries at the age of 14, with an uncle who played at the highest level, with a father whose name is synonymous with a complete cricketer, and probably the best all-rounder in the Canje district, Mr Adrian Hetmyer, we at Kascon Engineering is proud to be part of your life for the next 12 months. We are more than grateful to have you part of our family.”
“We do hope in whatever way we can make your life better, just know we are always here for you,” the influential Kasim explained.
Meanwhile, young Hetmyer expressed his gratitude to Kasim and his company. He noted that this sponsorship will benefit him significantly in his career. The 14-year-old, who has already played for Guyana Under-15, is aiming to go one step higher in 2024 at the Regional level.
“I had a bad season in 2023, so I am looking to better that this year,” Adrian said.
President of the Berbice Cricket Board Dr Cecil Beharry was also present, and he spoke highly of young Hetmyer. Additionally, Coach of the Rose Hall Canje Community Centre Cricket Club, Ameer Rahaman was in high praise for Kascon, for recognizing Adrian’s talent.
The right-handed batsman, Adrian was recently called up to the Guyana Harpy Eagles senior trials. While in Berbice, he featured in senior and junior club cricket, where he has shown he is a cut above the rest.
Additionally, Kasim donated cricket balls to the Rose Hall Canje Community Centre Cricket Club, as he believes that club has shown significant growth in producing quality cricketers.
Kascon Engineering is a company in Guyana which specializes in contracting of roads, buildings, and sea defenses. Kasim is no stranger to cricket, as he played competitive cricket himself and served as a cricket administrator, where he was at the helm of the Young Warriors cricket club.
