Cross Country racing slated for next Sunday in Berbice

Latest update January 15th, 2024 1:06 AM
Jan 15, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – Athletes in East Canje/ New Amsterdam areas and the wider Berbice will have a chance to show off their fitness and test their preparedness when former Distance athlete Lochan “Barry” Singh stages his second cross road race along the East Canje public road.
The event, which is sponsored and organised by Singh and his family along with Anil Karim, will be held on Sunday 21st beginning at 08:00 hrs. The athletes will race from the Rose Hall Estate in East Canje to Gangaram Village also in East Canje. The race will past through villages such as Rose Hall, Reliance, Adelphi, Goed Bananen Land and Betsy Ground.
Cash, trophies and other incentives will be up for grabs for the top placers in the event, while incentives will also be presented to the outstanding performers in the different categories and age groups including the oldest and youngest finishers. There will also be sprint prizes available.
The first event was won by young and upcoming distance athlete Anthon Wright.
Singh a former distance athlete himself said he taught it fitting to do continue the event he started last year to remind those of his days on the track, road and cross country events.
The former athlete, who resides in Gangaram and works at the Rose Hall Estate, is hoping that what he is doing can help to rekindle some interest in sports, especially athletics, and bring it back to what it was years before.
The event is open to all. (Samuel Whyte)
Guyana needs ring fencing to save us from drowning!
Jan 15, 2024Kaieteur Sports – Century 21 Real Estate Agency is again supporting local chess development in Guyana. An estimated 30 players are competing at the National Racquet Centre, Georgetown, in the...
Jan 15, 2024
Jan 15, 2024
Jan 15, 2024
Jan 15, 2024
Jan 14, 2024
Kaieteur News – Guyana is pussyfooting when it comes to Gaza. President Ali himself has pronounced that the raging... more
(The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American States. He is also... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]