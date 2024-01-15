Latest update January 15th, 2024 1:06 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Cross Country racing slated for next Sunday in Berbice

Jan 15, 2024 Sports

Kaieteur Sports Athletes in East Canje/ New Amsterdam areas and the wider Berbice will have a chance to show off their fitness and test their preparedness when former Distance athlete Lochan “Barry” Singh stages his second cross road race along the East Canje public road.

The event, which is sponsored and organised by Singh and his family along with Anil Karim, will be held on Sunday 21st beginning at 08:00 hrs.  The athletes will race from the Rose Hall Estate in East Canje to Gangaram Village also in East Canje. The race will past through villages such as Rose Hall, Reliance, Adelphi, Goed Bananen Land and Betsy Ground.

Cash, trophies and other incentives will be up for grabs for the top placers in the event, while incentives will also be presented to the outstanding performers in the different categories and age groups including the oldest and youngest finishers.  There will also be sprint prizes available.

The first event was won by young and upcoming distance athlete Anthon Wright.

Singh a former distance athlete himself said he taught it fitting to do continue the event he started last year to remind those of his days on the track, road and cross country events.

The former athlete, who resides in Gangaram and works at the Rose Hall Estate, is hoping that what he is doing can help to rekindle some interest in sports, especially athletics, and bring it back to what it was years before.

The event is open to all.  (Samuel Whyte)

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | Jan 10th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Guyana needs ring fencing to save us from drowning!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Century 21 kicks off the 2024 Chess season

Century 21 kicks off the 2024 Chess season

Jan 15, 2024

Kaieteur Sports – Century 21 Real Estate Agency is again supporting local chess development in Guyana. An estimated 30 players are competing at the National Racquet Centre, Georgetown, in the...
Read More
Bowlers power GCA Panthers into final after 10-wicket mauling of Eagles 

Bowlers power GCA Panthers into final after...

Jan 15, 2024

Olympic Solidarity Archery Coaching course to be hosted in Guyana 

Olympic Solidarity Archery Coaching course to be...

Jan 15, 2024

Kascon Engineering bats for Adrian Hetmyer

Kascon Engineering bats for Adrian Hetmyer

Jan 15, 2024

Cross Country racing slated for next Sunday in Berbice

Cross Country racing slated for next Sunday in...

Jan 15, 2024

Brathwaite ‘quite clear’ on his XI for first Test against Australia

Brathwaite ‘quite clear’ on his XI...

Jan 14, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]