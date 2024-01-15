Century 21 kicks off the 2024 Chess season

Kaieteur Sports – Century 21 Real Estate Agency is again supporting local chess development in Guyana. An estimated 30 players are competing at the National Racquet Centre, Georgetown, in the first Grand Prix One Chess tournament hosted by the Guyana Chess Federation (GCF). The tournament is the first for the year in a series of chess events scheduled during the year by the GCF and is sponsored by Century 21.

The event runs from Friday 12th to Thursday 18th January. The eight-round Swiss System competition is contested in the Open Category by players such as FM Anthony Drayton, veteran players Loris Nathoo and Errol Tiwari, experienced players Justino Da Silva and Gilbert Williams, reigning National Junior Champion Keron Sandiford, Ricardo Narine, and youngsters Kyle Couchman and Sachin Pitamber. Competing in the Women’s Category are 2023 National Women’s Champion Jessica Callender, Sasha Shariff, Shazeeda Rahim, and youngsters Aditi Joshi and Ciel Clement, to name a few. Proving that there are no limits to game performance based on age, this tournament promises excitement and will prove that chess is a battle of wits and strategy.

The total prize fund is $70,000. Prizes for 1st to 3rd places in either category are $20,000, $10,000, and $5,000, respectively. The tournament will be

played by FIDE (International Chess Federation) rules. Players will see their ratings dip or move upwards based on their performance.

The Chief Arbiter for the tournament is FIDE Arbiter John Lee, assisted by FIDE Arbiter Anand Raghunauth and National Arbiter Odit Rodrigues.

The CENTURY 21 Chess Grand Prix One is the first of four similar tournaments billed for 2024.

Each Grand Prix tournament gives players a chance to earn Grand Prix points, which will be tabulated in conjunction with their scores earned from the 2023 and 2024 National Open Championships and 2024 National Women’s Championship tourneys. These top scores will ultimately determine the team for the 45th Chess Olympiad in 2024. Players who also compete regularly can improve their internationally recognized FIDE ratings.

Grand Prix One and Grand Prix Two will be a rigorous testing experience for top male and female chess players to be eligible for selection in the upcoming inaugural CARICOM tournament in March 2024. The top eight players will have the opportunity to represent the country at this prestigious event.

Updates on each round of the Grand Prix One games, and player results can be viewed on the GCF website: guyanachess.gy.

The GCF extends its gratitude to the CENTURY 21 Real Estate Company for its collaboration and sustained partnership in the further growth of chess locally. The Federation also would like to thank the National Sports Commission for the use of the Racquet Centre.