Latest update January 15th, 2024 1:06 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Bowlers power GCA Panthers into final after 10-wicket mauling of Eagles 

Jan 15, 2024 Sports

DCB/SVC Senior Inter-Associations T20 Tournament semi-finals… 

– Dick (4-23), Barnwell (1-2), Sankar (2-9)

Dwain Dick return 4-23 to bag the MVP award following the GCA Panthers storming into the upcoming final.

Kaieteur Sports- Yesterday’s semi-final double-header saw table-leaders GCA Panthers, led by Dwain Dick and Chris Barnwell, propelling their side to a 10-wicket win over East Bank Eagles, further securing a spot in the final; while WDCA Jaguars crushed ECCB Pheasants by 9 wickets.

Semi-final 1- Georgetown Panthers romp to emphatic 10 wicket win over East Bank Eagles

Openers Shemroy Barrington (25) and Raymon Perez (23) continued to give Georgetown the ideal start while Johnathan Van Lange (20) and Chris Barnwell (19) finished as the premier scorers.

The Eagles were relentless with the ball, led by amazing spells from; Buddan Bakash (4-29), Anand Barrat (2-24), Leon Swamy (2-31) and a wicket each from Ricky Sargeant and Floy Joseph kept their opponents to 133 all out in 18.2 overs.

However, the Panthers would put on one of the best bowling performances of the competition, as they mowed down the Eagles for a measly 64 in 13.2 overs.

Opener Sargeant was the lone fighter with 28 off 18, smacking 2 fours and three sixes. A lower order knock of 16 from Sagar Hetheramani was the only other significant score for East Bank.

Pacer Dwain Dick bottled the opposition batters with figures of 4-23 while Barnwell again showed his class with the leather, snaring 2-1; as the fast-bowlers shared 6 wickets.

The spin duo of Steven Sankar (2-9) and Devon Lord (1-12) played their roles well as they aided in the dismemberment of the Eagles.

WDCA Jaguars beat ECCB Canje Pheasants by 9 wickets 

East Coast batting first were restricted to 89 all out in 18 overs with Vishwanath Ramlakhan (26) and Vivian Albert (18) being the lone pair to cross double figures.

Narendra Persaud (3-10) and Aryan Persaud (2-13) and a wicket each from Richie Looknauth, Jamal Gomes and Nksoi Major helped to keep their opponents below 100 runs.

West Demerara opener and Man-of-the-Match, Ushardeva Balgobin then continued his form, blasting an unbeaten 24-ball 65 with four fours and 7 mighty sixes, to lead his side home comfortably.

Not much was needed thanks to Balgobin, but Navindra (16) and captain Akshaya Persaud who scored 14 not out off 11 with a pair of maximums, did enough to see their team home, as the Jaguars finished on 95-1 in 8.5 overs.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | Jan 10th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Guyana needs ring fencing to save us from drowning!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Century 21 kicks off the 2024 Chess season

Century 21 kicks off the 2024 Chess season

Jan 15, 2024

Kaieteur Sports – Century 21 Real Estate Agency is again supporting local chess development in Guyana. An estimated 30 players are competing at the National Racquet Centre, Georgetown, in the...
Read More
Bowlers power GCA Panthers into final after 10-wicket mauling of Eagles 

Bowlers power GCA Panthers into final after...

Jan 15, 2024

Olympic Solidarity Archery Coaching course to be hosted in Guyana 

Olympic Solidarity Archery Coaching course to be...

Jan 15, 2024

Kascon Engineering bats for Adrian Hetmyer

Kascon Engineering bats for Adrian Hetmyer

Jan 15, 2024

Cross Country racing slated for next Sunday in Berbice

Cross Country racing slated for next Sunday in...

Jan 15, 2024

Brathwaite ‘quite clear’ on his XI for first Test against Australia

Brathwaite ‘quite clear’ on his XI...

Jan 14, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]