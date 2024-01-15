Bowlers power GCA Panthers into final after 10-wicket mauling of Eagles

DCB/SVC Senior Inter-Associations T20 Tournament semi-finals…

– Dick (4-23), Barnwell (1-2), Sankar (2-9)

Kaieteur Sports- Yesterday’s semi-final double-header saw table-leaders GCA Panthers, led by Dwain Dick and Chris Barnwell, propelling their side to a 10-wicket win over East Bank Eagles, further securing a spot in the final; while WDCA Jaguars crushed ECCB Pheasants by 9 wickets.

Semi-final 1- Georgetown Panthers romp to emphatic 10 wicket win over East Bank Eagles

Openers Shemroy Barrington (25) and Raymon Perez (23) continued to give Georgetown the ideal start while Johnathan Van Lange (20) and Chris Barnwell (19) finished as the premier scorers.

The Eagles were relentless with the ball, led by amazing spells from; Buddan Bakash (4-29), Anand Barrat (2-24), Leon Swamy (2-31) and a wicket each from Ricky Sargeant and Floy Joseph kept their opponents to 133 all out in 18.2 overs.

However, the Panthers would put on one of the best bowling performances of the competition, as they mowed down the Eagles for a measly 64 in 13.2 overs.

Opener Sargeant was the lone fighter with 28 off 18, smacking 2 fours and three sixes. A lower order knock of 16 from Sagar Hetheramani was the only other significant score for East Bank.

Pacer Dwain Dick bottled the opposition batters with figures of 4-23 while Barnwell again showed his class with the leather, snaring 2-1; as the fast-bowlers shared 6 wickets.

The spin duo of Steven Sankar (2-9) and Devon Lord (1-12) played their roles well as they aided in the dismemberment of the Eagles.

WDCA Jaguars beat ECCB Canje Pheasants by 9 wickets

East Coast batting first were restricted to 89 all out in 18 overs with Vishwanath Ramlakhan (26) and Vivian Albert (18) being the lone pair to cross double figures.

Narendra Persaud (3-10) and Aryan Persaud (2-13) and a wicket each from Richie Looknauth, Jamal Gomes and Nksoi Major helped to keep their opponents below 100 runs.

West Demerara opener and Man-of-the-Match, Ushardeva Balgobin then continued his form, blasting an unbeaten 24-ball 65 with four fours and 7 mighty sixes, to lead his side home comfortably.

Not much was needed thanks to Balgobin, but Navindra (16) and captain Akshaya Persaud who scored 14 not out off 11 with a pair of maximums, did enough to see their team home, as the Jaguars finished on 95-1 in 8.5 overs.