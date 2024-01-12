Trinidad based Distance Runner Kelvin ‘Skello’ Johnson delights in his return to track

– Has commendable performances at Suriname’s Marathon Meet

Kaieteur Sports – Kelvin Johnson, a seasoned Guyanese distance runner commonly known as “Skello,” made a triumphant return to the Athletics scene at Suriname’s Srefidensi Marathon Meet after a four-year hiatus. Despite challenges and a break caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, Johnson showcased enduring prowess, securing first and third place finishes in the competition.

Starting his athletics career in 1994, Johnson faced challenges but utilized them to his advantage, emphasizing discipline and hard work was critical in achieving his goals. After migrating to Trinidad and Tobago 20 years ago, he returned to competitive racing in 2023 after a mini break, reigniting his passion for the sport.

The Suriname Meet, attracting top-tier athletes, provided the ideal platform for Johnson’s comeback. Johnson, who is also a former record holder at the games, stated that, “The experience has always been exceptional. It came, following a few commendable performances in Trinidad’s nationals 2023.” Johnson’s unwavering determination and exceptional skill, reaffirmed his status as a force in the distance running circuit.

Notably, in his 27 years as a runner, Johnson participated in approximately 18 marathons worldwide, achieving his best time of 2 hours 36 minutes in Trinidad and Tobago in 2006. While at the Suriname Meet, he secured a commendable first-place victory across his age group category and a near-miss third place finish in another event, showcasing strategic pacing and explosive finishing kicks.

Johnson, also the 10,000m (meter) record-holder in Guyana, has a rich history of competing in various international events. His return to the Suriname Meet signaled not only success but also significant improvements in his mental fitness. Now age 43, Johnson believes there’s much more left in the tank.

Meanwhile, with the support from Guybisco International Inc. under the XL Brand, Johnson acknowledged the commendable sponsorship’s role in his success in 2023. Despite overcoming physical and mental challenges during his journey back to competitive racing. Johnson said, “The triumph serves as inspiration for aspiring athletes, proving that age is just a number.”

Looking ahead, Johnson is enthusiastic about future competitions, both regional and international. With an annual calendar consisting of close to 40 races, he remains driven to face new athletic challenges. Johnson’s journey exemplifies perseverance and the indomitable spirit of competitive runners, with the Guybisco Brand celebrating his achievements and anticipating the next chapter in his remarkable career.