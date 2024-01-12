Latest update January 12th, 2024 12:59 AM

Foster to serve as BCB Chairman of Special Events 

Kaieteur Sports – Former president of the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) Hilbert Foster has agreed to a request from the executives of the board to serve as Chairman of the special events committee for the next two years.

Former president of the BCB Hilbert Foster will be taking up a role as Special Events Chairman.

Foster will also be a member of the Competition Committee under the chairmanship of Leslie Solomon, marking a return to some slight involvement following him stepping down from the BCB head post, just a few months ago.

New BCB president Dr. Cecil Beharry, asked Foster to serve so that the progress of Berbice cricket can continue. According to a social media post on the BCB Facebook page, after much consideration, Foster has agreed but just as a committee member not an executive.

As Chairman, he will be responsible for major development programmes like trust funds, award ceremony, and assistance to clubs and publications etc, areas which he excelled in during his tenure as president.

The BCB thanked their former president for continuing to serve the county’s cricket system. Members of the different committees will also be announced shortly.

Meanwhile, plans have already been put into place for several exciting developmental programmes including a fast bowling clinic with a West Indian great, spinner clinic, wicketkeeping clinic, batting clinic and coaching gears for youth teams among others.

