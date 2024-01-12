Latest update January 12th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

CPL further commits to promoting tourism with new hire

Jan 12, 2024 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – The Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) has further strengthened its commitment to develop sports tourism across the Caribbean by employing Deanna Weekes as its new Tourism Partner Manager. Deanna is an experienced tourism professional who will work with CPL’s tourist board partners to create packages for travelling fans to visit all CPL host countries during the 2024 tournament.

According to figures from the UNWTO, sports tourism currently represents 10% of global tourist flow, with this expected to grow to 12% in 2024. With sports tourism being such a key economic driver for the industry, the Caribbean has much to gain by growing its share of this lucrative sector. In 2024, CPL will be working even more closely with partners across the region to develop sports tourism and build valuable market share.

Pete Russell, Republic Bank CPL’s CEO, said: “We are tremendously excited to be able to begin offering fans travel packages so they can watch CPL teams in six wonderful locations across the Caribbean. We are blessed with hugely passionate fans and by employing a dedicated tourism manager who will work with hotels, airlines and tourist boards, we will be making it easier than ever for fans to travel to watch CPL cricket. With the ICC T20 World Cup in the Caribbean this year be a bumper year for sports tourism and CPL are looking forward to building on the momentum from that event.”

The Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League Trophy. (CPL)

The Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League Trophy. (CPL)

Deanna Weekes, Republic Bank CPL’s newly appointed Tourism Partner Manager, said: “This is a really exciting opportunity to be involved in the biggest annual sporting event in the Caribbean. I am looking forward to working with all CPL’s tourism partners to build on the existing strong relationships to push CPL’s impact on the regional economies to another level.”

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | Jan 10th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

YOUR FUTURE IS BEING WELL PREPARED!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Amazon Warriors receive no financial support from Govt.- VP Jagdeo

Amazon Warriors receive no financial support from Govt.- VP Jagdeo

Jan 12, 2024

Kaieteur News – The Government of Guyana has not given any financial support to the Amazon Warriors cricket team, Vice President (VP) Bharrat Jagdeo said in response to a question posed by...
Read More
Seamers find rhythm, Da Silva shows with bat as WI on top against Cricket Australia’s XI heading into final day of warm-up match

Seamers find rhythm, Da Silva shows with bat as...

Jan 12, 2024

Banks DIH GT Beer 5/5 overs 7-a-side Tapeball cricket competition launched in Berbice Final to be played under lights

Banks DIH GT Beer 5/5 overs 7-a-side Tapeball...

Jan 12, 2024

Trinidad based Distance Runner Kelvin ‘Skello’ Johnson delights in his return to track

Trinidad based Distance Runner Kelvin...

Jan 12, 2024

CPL further commits to promoting tourism with new hire

CPL further commits to promoting tourism with new...

Jan 12, 2024

Foster to serve as BCB Chairman of Special Events 

Foster to serve as BCB Chairman of Special...

Jan 12, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]