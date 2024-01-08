RHT Poonai pharmacy defeats Cotton Tree – to meet Albion in finals

BCB/Ricky and Sons Business Enterprise U-11 Tournament…

Kaieteur Sport – The Rose Hall Town Poonai Pharmacy defeated Cotton Tree Cricket Club by 5 wickets to advance to the finals of the historic Ricky and Sons Business Enterprise Under-11 cricket tournament.

Playing at the beautiful Chesney cricket ground the Poonai pharmacy team recovered from a shaky 34 for 5 in the fifth over the win with over 8 overs remaining. The tournament is the first of its kind to be organized at that level by the county board and forms a part of a well organized developmental program.

The BCB plans to organize an Under 9 tournament in 2024 to go along with the under 11, under 13, under 15, under 17, under 19, under 21 and under 23.

Cotton Tree Cricket Club won the toss and elected to take first strike. They lost opener Ricardo Laurie for one when pacer Justin Lachigadu took a return catch at 7 for one in the second over. Apart from Trandit Dhani who top scored with 17 with two boundaries, no other batsman reached double figures.

Austin Bridgelal (0), Fayad Gaffur (8), Afridi Khan (5), Sandeep Singh (3) and Afraz Gaffur all fell cheaply. Fadeen khaliem (2) and Richie Laurie (1) were unbeaten when the 20 overs expired. Justin Lachigadu took 2 for 9 from four impressive overs while Jayden Ganpat claimed 3 for 16 with his left arm spin. Dharvesh Narine’s 1 for 21 and Khemraj Bharrat’s 1 for 17 accounted for the other wickets.

Needing to score 91 from 20 overs to reach the final, Rose Hall Town Poonai Pharmacy was ultra aggressive and found themselves in trouble at 34 of 5 in the 5th over. Justin Lachigadu (6), Jermaine Bob (3), Vinesh Singh (5), Dharvesh Narine (4), all fell cheaply while Khemraj Bharrat seemed unlucky to be given caught behind for 3.

From 34 to 5, a solid 6th wicket partnership between Akeem Fraser and Justin Hicks took their team home to victory. Fraser ended on 20 while Hicks was unbeaten on 25. Bowling for Cotton Tree, Fayad Gaffur took 2 for 21 and Richie Laurie bagged 2 for 19 from 2 overs.

The finals would be set on a date and venue to be decided by the competition committee of the Berbice Cricket Board.