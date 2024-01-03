Latest update January 3rd, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Monnaf Arjune outdistances the competition in LGCs exciting end-of-year Club Tournament

Jan 03, 2024 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – In fine style, and more focused on the bragging rights, Monnaf Arjune was delighted as he emerged Net Champion in the LGC’s end-of-year 18-hole Medal Play Club Tournament that teed-off at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday 30 December, 2023.

Monnaf scored 69, including a Birdie from a massive 150 yard 4-iron hole-in stroke on Hole Number 7. He outdistanced the competitors, including Guyana’s current male National Golf Champion, Avinash Persaud, who, though winning the Best Gross prize with an excellent score of 74, came in 3rd after a tie with veteran player Gavin Todd for a Net score of 71.

Winners from left to right, Avinash Persaud, Miguel Yunes, Monnaf Arjune and Patrick Prashad. (Gavin Todd was unavailable).

Winners from left to right, Avinash Persaud, Miguel Yunes, Monnaf Arjune and Patrick Prashad. (Gavin Todd was unavailable).

In 4th place was LGC Treasurer, Miguel Yunes, showing great improvement in the use of his Driver, with a net score of 74.Meanwhile, former Captain, Patrick Prashad brought his experience and skill to bear, winning both the Longest Drive and Nearest The Pin specialty prizes.

Club Captain Dr Pope Emanuel London, in expressing congratulations to the winners and thanks to the participants, indicated that the New Year promises to have even more exciting and rewarding competitions for the golfers.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | Jan 1st, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Happy New Year

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Bossalina spanks Spankhurst on New Year’s Day at Rising Sun Turf Club

Bossalina spanks Spankhurst on New Year’s Day at Rising Sun Turf...

Jan 03, 2024

Kaieteur Sports – Bossalina avenged her defeat in the Horse of the year title race by slamming a star studded field that included Horse of the Year winner, Spankhurst with comfortable success...
Read More
GDF prevail over Western Tigers to clinch KFC Elite League Cup title

GDF prevail over Western Tigers to clinch KFC...

Jan 03, 2024

GCB recognizes elite batch of players for 2023 season

GCB recognizes elite batch of players for 2023...

Jan 03, 2024

GGA thanks supporters for outstanding 2023

GGA thanks supporters for outstanding 2023

Jan 03, 2024

Massara Village’s Strikers FC Triumph in Debut Climb Guyana Cup

Massara Village’s Strikers FC Triumph in...

Jan 03, 2024

Monnaf Arjune outdistances the competition in LGCs exciting end-of-year Club Tournament

Monnaf Arjune outdistances the competition in...

Jan 03, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]