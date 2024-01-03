Monnaf Arjune outdistances the competition in LGCs exciting end-of-year Club Tournament

Latest update January 3rd, 2024 12:59 AM
Jan 03, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – In fine style, and more focused on the bragging rights, Monnaf Arjune was delighted as he emerged Net Champion in the LGC’s end-of-year 18-hole Medal Play Club Tournament that teed-off at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday 30 December, 2023.
Monnaf scored 69, including a Birdie from a massive 150 yard 4-iron hole-in stroke on Hole Number 7. He outdistanced the competitors, including Guyana’s current male National Golf Champion, Avinash Persaud, who, though winning the Best Gross prize with an excellent score of 74, came in 3rd after a tie with veteran player Gavin Todd for a Net score of 71.
In 4th place was LGC Treasurer, Miguel Yunes, showing great improvement in the use of his Driver, with a net score of 74.Meanwhile, former Captain, Patrick Prashad brought his experience and skill to bear, winning both the Longest Drive and Nearest The Pin specialty prizes.
Club Captain Dr Pope Emanuel London, in expressing congratulations to the winners and thanks to the participants, indicated that the New Year promises to have even more exciting and rewarding competitions for the golfers.
Happy New Year
