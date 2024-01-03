Milerock claim $1M with clinical 7-3 demolishing of Capital FC

UDFA Banks DIH/Jai Signs Christmas Club Futsal Final

Drake cops MVP, Kennedy is best goalkeeper

Kaieteur Sports – Milerock, rocked the back of the nets as they scored a dominant 7-3 victory over Capital FC who choked as the two clubs clashed in the final of the Upper Demerara Football Association’s (UDFA) planned Banks DIH /Jai Signs Christmas futsal championship contested New Year’s night at the Retrieve Hard Court in Linden.

In the third place playoff match Haynes and Lewis Winners Connection stopped Botafago, 4-3 as they regrouped from the loss to Milerock in the semifinals with a composed victory.

After some commanding wins Capital FC appeared to get the edge before kickoff, but soon after that opening whistle it was clear that neither side had the upper hand from the opening salvoes.

But as the midway mark approached in the opening period, Milerock asserted themselves well to the extent that Allan Halley would send them into the lead 1-0 from a play down the left flank.

Colwyn Drakes of Milerock, was making his presence felt on the field of play, at one time dismissed a sure Capital FC goal when he blocked a shot with his goalkeeper beaten. Drakes, later named the Most Valuable Player of the final, sent his team 2-0 up when he scored with about five minutes remaining in this first half.

But even as Emanuel Atkins would cut that lead by half when he banged home Capital FC’s first goal of the game, the experienced Rawle ‘Boney’ Gittens would increase the advantage once more with his strike, after a follow-up to an offensive move, for a 3-1 Milerock score-line when the lemon break came.

In the second half Drakes again would score to give his side a 4-1 cushion within the first five minutes of play and the game’s tempo increased as the pace picked up.

Half way through this crucial final period of play Gittens could not convert on a chance presented, but the good move by their captain Marcus Tudor resulted with goal number five for Milerock, as they took a 5-1 lead against a bewildered Capital FC side.

Stoutly defending and pressing for more goals, Milerock made it 6-1 when Drakes was able to penetrate and score with about six minutes to go, but Andre Mayers would get a goal for Capital FC, only to see Milerock respond this time through Tudor. And even though Tyric McAllister would net another goal for Capital FC, it was over bar the shouting, with Milerock comfortably being triumphant 7-3.

With the hat-trick of goals he scored and his commanding play Drakes was voted the Most Valuable Player, while the acrobatic goalkeeper for Milerock, Neil Kennedy, won the Best Goalkeeper award.

The winners’ Trophy was presented by UDFA President Wainwright Bethune to the Milerock captain Marcus Tudor who received a US$100 incentive, compliments of Deputy Mayor of Linden Dominique Blair.

The runner-up trophy was handed over by Patrick Dey, Second Vice President of the UDFA to Tyric McAllister of Capital FC, while Banks DIH Linden official Shawn Grant handed over a cash prize also to Drakes. Regional Chairman of Region 10, Deron Adams, presented the third place trophy to the Winners Connection team as Member of Parliament Devin Sears was there to present the fourth place winner Botafago with their trophy.

The sponsors for this tournament were Banks DIH, Jai Signs, Bosai Minerals Group (Guyana) Inc., Bolo’s Variety Store, B. Harry Lumber Yard and General Store, and Jermain and Son Super Markets.

Presentation of the incentive prizes to the various teams is to be done later this week according to an official of the UDFA.