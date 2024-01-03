Latest update January 3rd, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Massara Village’s Strikers FC Triumph in Debut Climb Guyana Cup

Jan 03, 2024 Sports

Expanded ‘Battle Of The North’ 2024 Tournament to Feature Women’s Teams North Rupununi

Kaieteur Sports – Strikers Football Club of Massara Village signed up for the inaugural Climb Guyana Cup at the last-minute on the eve of the December 23 launch, and went on to triumph over seven formidable teams in the epic ‘Battle of the North’ showdown at the Aranaputa Sports Ground.

With only three days to spare before heading to another competition in Lethem, Strikers grappled with doubts about enduring intense 60-minute knockout matches on December 23 and 24 against seven formidable North Rupununi teams, including FC Basin, Challengers, Surama/Wowetta, Toka, Three Hills, Spartans and Falcons.

The young squad started with a resounding win against Surama|Wowetta on December 23 and powered through to defeat the formidable home club, FC Basin in the second round to earn their spot in the championship clash against Falcons FC.

In a riveting December 24 final showdown, Strikers physically fit lineup and aggressive tactics prevailed, dominating the Falcons in a closely contested match that culminated in a thrilling 1-0 victory.

Strikers Football Club of Massara Village are the inaugural Climb Guyana Cup football champs.

Strikers Football Club of Massara Village are the inaugural Climb Guyana Cup football champs.

This hard-fought win secured their rightful claim to the champions of the Climb Guyana Cup ‘Battle of North’ title, trophies, medals and $100,000 in cash.

Oslyn, the formidable goalkeeper for Strikers, clinched the prestigious Top Goalkeeper award bestowed by Eon DeViera Academy, while Denzell Moses proudly secured the MVP trophy courtesy of Champion’s Choice.

Falcons, having triumphed over Challengers and Spartans en route to the final, claimed the esteemed second place, earning a cash prize of $75,000 for their stellar performance.

In the electrifying clash for third place, Spartans outshone the home club FC Basin with a commanding 3-1 victory, seizing the $50,000 prize money and the accompanying trophy.

Additionally, Spartans’ Rondella Benjamin emerged as the recipient of the Petra Organisation’s Top Goal Scorer trophy, recording an impressive tally of five goals throughout the tournament.

Climb Guyana founder Amanda Wilson-Falloon congratulated champions Strikers FC and thanked all participating teams, officials and fans for contributing to the success of the inaugural Climb Guyana Cup.

She also expressed gratitude to North Rupununi Football Association (NRFA), Aranaputa Council, and Climb Guyana team members, including Region Nine Director Alphonso King, Lisa Khan, George Clarke, Breann Wilson and Pearl Jacobus for their unwavering commitment.

“Climb Guyana closed out 2023 in extraordinary fashion, marking a thrilling milestone with the inaugural Climb Guyana Cup. A big thank you to every player, official, devoted fan and members of Team Climb Guyana who made this event an incredible success. Hats off to our champions, Strikers FC who participated with heart and determination from the first match.”

Wilson-Falloon highlighted that fans were treated to two days of exceptional sporting prowess and revealed that the tournament will be held again in the North Rupununi in a few months with bigger cash prizes, the inclusion of women’s clubs and an array of surprises and twists to enthrall both players and fans alike.

“In just a few months, we’re returning to the North with expanded prizes and the exciting addition of women’s clubs, promising several days of thrilling football in the heart of North Rupununi,” Wilson-Falloon shared.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | Jan 1st, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Happy New Year

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Bossalina spanks Spankhurst on New Year’s Day at Rising Sun Turf Club

Bossalina spanks Spankhurst on New Year’s Day at Rising Sun Turf...

Jan 03, 2024

Kaieteur Sports – Bossalina avenged her defeat in the Horse of the year title race by slamming a star studded field that included Horse of the Year winner, Spankhurst with comfortable success...
Read More
GDF prevail over Western Tigers to clinch KFC Elite League Cup title

GDF prevail over Western Tigers to clinch KFC...

Jan 03, 2024

GCB recognizes elite batch of players for 2023 season

GCB recognizes elite batch of players for 2023...

Jan 03, 2024

GGA thanks supporters for outstanding 2023

GGA thanks supporters for outstanding 2023

Jan 03, 2024

Massara Village’s Strikers FC Triumph in Debut Climb Guyana Cup

Massara Village’s Strikers FC Triumph in...

Jan 03, 2024

Monnaf Arjune outdistances the competition in LGCs exciting end-of-year Club Tournament

Monnaf Arjune outdistances the competition in...

Jan 03, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]