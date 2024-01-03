Latest update January 3rd, 2024 12:59 AM

GGA thanks supporters for outstanding 2023

Jan 03, 2024 Sports

– Promises more growth for Golf in 2024

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Golf Association (GGA) sent its warmest 2024 wishes to all golfers and Guyanese alike, with major plans to further expand the sport with the New Year now starting.

I wish to thank our partners, players, supporters, sponsors and donors for their awesome support that made 2023 the best on record – quite possibly impossible to surpass!

Without you, none of this would have been possible so I thank you from the bottom of my heart. Best Wishes for another record-breaking year to come”, Said GGA president Aleem Hussain.

Golf continued to grow during the past year with the involvement of the GDF.

Hussain outlined the tremendous year that Golf under the GGA had experienced, with a number of new endeavors lined up for 2024.

Guyana Golf Association and NexGen Golf Academy in collaboration with the Ministry of Education Allied Arts Unit Priority Programme and Ministry of Tourism, Guyana Tourism Authority celebrated a year for golf within the schools system across Guyana

Working with the Ministry of Education Unit of Allied Arts, we expanded the PE Teachers ‘Train the Trainers’ Programme to reach 155 PE teachers in eight regions. The Nexgen Golf Academy welcomed more than 1,000 additional learners in 2023.

The GGA hosted the 7th Annual Breast 

Cancer Awareness Fundraiser, the third annual Summer Camp for 250 kids along with the First National Junior Golf Championship with 135 participants from across 6 regions.

GGA/NexGen donated equipment to and started a golf programme with the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) while forging a partnership with the Guyana Tourism Authority; which saw at this last year’s GuyExpo, over 3,000 participants enjoying mini-golf.

Some 289 students choose golf as a PE elective at CSEC achieving 100% pass rate with 93% at Grade I. Along with the Ministry of Education Priority Programme; the GGA launched the in-school PE sports programme in October to reach over 14,000 additional participants.

Several Schools have become a key part of the advancement of the sport locally.

Hussain also broke new ground as head designer and builder when of the Westside Golf Course Aleem Hussain was featured in Golf Architecture Magazine. In partnership with Tomorrow’s Leaders, we hosted 300 children from orphanages and disadvantaged families at a Fun day filled with food and activities.

Local Golfers participated in tournaments in Trinidad, Barbados and Suriname. Also, the Westside Golf Course was completed and is scheduled for full operation in January 2024.

GGA also became certified as the only LPGA USGA Girls Site in the country and entered into Collaboration agreements with the Texas Golf Association (TGA) and Barbados Golf Association (BGA) to provide opportunities to young golfers.

