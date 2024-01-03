GGA thanks supporters for outstanding 2023

Latest update January 3rd, 2024 12:59 AM
Jan 03, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Golf Association (GGA) sent its warmest 2024 wishes to all golfers and Guyanese alike, with major plans to further expand the sport with the New Year now starting.
“I wish to thank our partners, players, supporters, sponsors and donors for their awesome support that made 2023 the best on record – quite possibly impossible to surpass!
Without you, none of this would have been possible so I thank you from the bottom of my heart. Best Wishes for another record-breaking year to come”, Said GGA president Aleem Hussain.
Hussain outlined the tremendous year that Golf under the GGA had experienced, with a number of new endeavors lined up for 2024.
Guyana Golf Association and NexGen Golf Academy in collaboration with the Ministry of Education Allied Arts Unit Priority Programme and Ministry of Tourism, Guyana Tourism Authority celebrated a year for golf within the schools system across Guyana
Working with the Ministry of Education Unit of Allied Arts, we expanded the PE Teachers ‘Train the Trainers’ Programme to reach 155 PE teachers in eight regions. The Nexgen Golf Academy welcomed more than 1,000 additional learners in 2023.
Cancer Awareness Fundraiser, the third annual Summer Camp for 250 kids along with the First National Junior Golf Championship with 135 participants from across 6 regions.
GGA/NexGen donated equipment to and started a golf programme with the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) while forging a partnership with the Guyana Tourism Authority; which saw at this last year’s GuyExpo, over 3,000 participants enjoying mini-golf.
Some 289 students choose golf as a PE elective at CSEC achieving 100% pass rate with 93% at Grade I. Along with the Ministry of Education Priority Programme; the GGA launched the in-school PE sports programme in October to reach over 14,000 additional participants.
Hussain also broke new ground as head designer and builder when of the Westside Golf Course Aleem Hussain was featured in Golf Architecture Magazine. In partnership with Tomorrow’s Leaders, we hosted 300 children from orphanages and disadvantaged families at a Fun day filled with food and activities.
Local Golfers participated in tournaments in Trinidad, Barbados and Suriname. Also, the Westside Golf Course was completed and is scheduled for full operation in January 2024.
GGA also became certified as the only LPGA USGA Girls Site in the country and entered into Collaboration agreements with the Texas Golf Association (TGA) and Barbados Golf Association (BGA) to provide opportunities to young golfers.
Happy New Year
Jan 03, 2024Kaieteur Sports – Bossalina avenged her defeat in the Horse of the year title race by slamming a star studded field that included Horse of the Year winner, Spankhurst with comfortable success...
Jan 03, 2024
Jan 03, 2024
Jan 03, 2024
Jan 03, 2024
Jan 03, 2024
Kaieteur News – Since it was returned to office in 2020, the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPPC) has taken... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]