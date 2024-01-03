GCB recognizes elite batch of players for 2023 season

Latest update January 3rd, 2024 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) enjoyed a record 2023 as a number of its players both male and female, broke onto the national/international scene as a large number of local players were selected for West Indies and Caribbean Premier League (CPL), senior and junior teams.
For the Male Cricketers who stood out last year and will be resuming their careers with more international or national duties in 2024, a wide array of talent managed to shine as part of the West Indies team.
Below is a list of Guyanese players (Male/Female) and the respective tours they were a part of during 2023.
The West Indies Test Tour of Zimbabwe in February/March 2023
Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Gudakesh Motie
West Indies Tour of United Arab Emirates Jul 2023;
All-rounder’s Keemo Paul and Kevin Sinclair
ICC 50 overs World Cup Qualifiers in Jun-July 2023
Romario Shepherd and Kevin Sinclair and Keemo Paul
West Indies ‘A’ Team tour of Bangladesh
Kevin Sinclair
West Indies vs. India 50 overs Series in August 2023
Romario Shepherd, Shimron Hetmyer and Gudakesh Motie
West Indies vs. India T20I Series in August 2023
Romario Shepherd, Shimron Hetymer and Gudakesh Motie
Caribbean Premier League (Men) in August-September 2023
Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Shimron Hetmyer, Shamar Joseph, Junior Sinclair, Keemo Paul, Kevlon Anderson, Ronsford Beaton, Chandrapaul Hemraj and Sherfane Rutherford (St. Kitts and Nevis) the only Guyanese to feature outside the Warriors
West Indies ‘A’ Team Tour of South Africa in November 2023
Kevin Sinclair, Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Tevin Imlach Shamar Joseph and Kevlon Anderson
West Indies Academy vs. Ireland Academy in Nov-Dec 2023
Isai Thorne, Junior Sinclair, Matthew Nandu, Kevlon Anderson
West Indies vs. England T20I Series in December 2023
Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Shimron Hetmyer, Sherfane Rutherford
West Indies vs. England 50 overs Series in December 2023
Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Shimron Hetmyer, Sherfane Rutherford
West Indies Tour of Australia in Jan-Feb 2024
Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Gudakesh Motie, Kevin Sinclair, Shamar Joseph and Tevin Imlach
West Indies Under-19 Youth World Cup in Jan-Feb 2024
Mavendra Dindyal and Isai Thorne
The list Women below, both senior and junior, like their male counterparts, excelled in 2023 both locally and internationally.
West Indies Women’s Tri Series Team in January 2023
Shemaine Campbelle, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Shaneta Grimmond, Shabika Gajnabi and Kaysia Schultz
West Indies Girls Under-19 World Cup Team in January 2023
Ashmini Munisar (Captain) and Releanna Grimmond
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in March 2023
Shemaine Campbelle and Shabika Gajnabi
West Indies versus Ireland Series in Jun-July 2023
Shemaine Campbelle, Cherry-Ann Fraser and Shabika Gajnabi
Caribbean Premier League (Women) in August-September 2023
Shemaine Campbelle, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Shaneta Grimmond, Shabika Gajnabi, Ashmini Munisar, Kaysia Schultz
West Indies Women Tour of Australia 2023 in Sept- October 2023
Shemaine Campbelle, Shabika Gajnabi, Cherry-Ann Fraser and Ashmini Munisar
West Indies Women ‘A’ Team Tour of Pakistan in Oct- Nov 2023
Mandy Mangru, Nyia Latchman, Shaneta Grimmond, Ashmini Munisar, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Shabika Gajnabi
