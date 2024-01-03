Bossalina spanks Spankhurst on New Year’s Day at Rising Sun Turf Club

Kaieteur Sports – Bossalina avenged her defeat in the Horse of the year title race by slamming a star studded field that included Horse of the Year winner, Spankhurst with comfortable success in the feature event of the Sino-Truck Sprint Horserace at Rising Sun Turf Club, on New Year’s Day.

The Deleep Esreepersaud-owned/trained dark/bay daughter of Street Boss/Headmistress scored from recent import Stolen Money, Spankhurst and John Bull with the crowd urging on the mare as the light began to set on Rising Sun for a very popular victory. This was sweet revenge for Esreepersaud.

On Boxing Day last year, Bossalina was beaten by Spankhurst at Port Mourant, and that defeat was the reason why she wasn’t voted as the Horse of the Year.

An elated Esreepersaud asked about the sever-year-old mare success stated,” Last time we talk the horse win (speaking about the person interviewing him). We need to speak more regularly. When I speak to you I win.” Sharing what was the turnaround that improved her for the New Year’s Day feature.

Esreepersaud added: “She came into this race well prepared. The jockey rode to instructions, and that is how I am speaking to you, as It’s nice to see your horse wins. It’s very emotional. She will remain in training, and to me she is the horse of the year for 2023 and 2024.” Jockey Patrick asked about the ride, “The last race I rode it did not have any speed so I had to ride against her style of running. This time it had speed, when she was beaten on Spankhurst as the race had no speed. This time I took her back, and gradually made my move.”

While not taking the focus from Bossalina, Spankhurst’s rider Colin Ross almost fell from his mount at the bottom turn, because of an infringement caused by the rider on John Bull. On the first day of the racing season, rain and sun fought out a battle amongst themselves, while back on earth at Rising Sun Turf Club race track, humans and equine athletes battled for supremacy.

It was trainer Damain Dharamjit and his owner Jumbo Jet Racing Stable that dominated the New Year’s seven-race card proceedings.

Jumbo Jet Racing Stable did not have any runner in the opening event, and their raid started from the second race with Twisted Jet trotting up under rider Colin Ross.

In the third race Ross opted to ride American Traveller instead of Game Changer, and that proved to be a very big mistake. As young Ronaldo Appadu (replacing Ross) rode a waiting race, and swooped on her field for a very facile success.

In the fourth race where Guyana-bred horses competed, Country Rock gave Appadu back to back success by slamming favourite Money Time very easily. Then it was all Jumbo Jet Racing Stable and Ross Dharamjit. They won the 1,600-metre Derby dominating with Firecracker, who scored readily from stablemates, Flight Time, and Scandal in the six-horse contest. Jockey Appadu riding with skill on opening day of the 2024 racing suggest that he could be a very big threat to recently crowned Champion jockey Ross.

After four races were run off, Appadu won two aboard Game Changer for owner Jumbo Jet Stables trained by Dharamjit, and then took the 1100-metre Guyana-bred two-year-old contest aboard Country Rock.

While in the day’s opener he finished aboard Shake The Bank, beaten by Donald Trump ridden Kevin Paul. He also finished second aboard GT Boss in the second race to Twisted Jet ridden by Ross to give Ross an early double. However, Ross bounced back by recording a treble on the card.

Racing action continues at Rising Sun on January 28, 2024.