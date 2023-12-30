CANU/GRA seize $12.5M in imported weed, alcohol

Latest update December 30th, 2023 12:59 AM
Dec 30, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – The Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) and the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) on Friday seized 22kg (48.5lbs) of imported cannabis (creepy weed) and several cases of uncustomed alcohol at a location in Crabwood Creek, Corentyne, Berbice.
According to a CANU press release, during the search, several parcels of suspected cannabis and several cases of uncustomed alcohol were discovered.
The suspected narcotic and the uncustomed alcohol were taken to the GRA location for processing. The narcotic tested positive for imported cannabis (creepy weed) with a total weight of 22 kg (48.5 lbs.) and a street value of $ 12.5 million.
Investigations are ongoing.
CANU said that joint operations are conducted throughout the country to prevent the trafficking of narcotics and the smuggling of contraband goods.
ONE CHRISTMAS WISH
Dec 30, 2023– GDF FC to tackle Western Tigers in grand Finale Kaieteur Sports – Get ready for the highly anticipated Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Elite League Cup final, scheduled for January 1...
Dec 30, 2023
Dec 30, 2023
Dec 30, 2023
Dec 29, 2023
Dec 29, 2023
Kaieteur News – During his address to a recent event hosted by the Private Sector Commission, President Irfaan Ali... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]