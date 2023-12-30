CANU/GRA seize $12.5M in imported weed, alcohol

Kaieteur News – The Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) and the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) on Friday seized 22kg (48.5lbs) of imported cannabis (creepy weed) and several cases of uncustomed alcohol at a location in Crabwood Creek, Corentyne, Berbice.

According to a CANU press release, during the search, several parcels of suspected cannabis and several cases of uncustomed alcohol were discovered.

The suspected narcotic and the uncustomed alcohol were taken to the GRA location for processing. The narcotic tested positive for imported cannabis (creepy weed) with a total weight of 22 kg (48.5 lbs.) and a street value of $ 12.5 million.

Investigations are ongoing.

CANU said that joint operations are conducted throughout the country to prevent the trafficking of narcotics and the smuggling of contraband goods.