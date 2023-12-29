Enterprise contractor charged with obtaining money by false pretence

Latest update December 29th, 2023 12:59 AM
Dec 29, 2023 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News
Kaieteur News – Twenty-three-year-old Andrew DeAgrella, a contractor of Jagan Street, Enterprise, East Coast Demerara, was on Wednesday charged with Obtaining Money by False Pretense.
DeAgrella appeared at Diamond/Golden Grove Magistrate’s Court before Senior Magistrate Sunil Scarce.
The defendant pleaded guilty with explanation to the charge which alleged that he obtained money by false pretense committed against Herris Simon at Eccles, East Bank Demerara. His sentencing was set for January 31, 2024.
