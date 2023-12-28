Govt. moving to build two call centres in Region Five

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Housing and Water, through the Central Housing and Planning Authority is seeking bids for the construction of two new call centres in Mahaicony and Hope Town, Region Five.

These centres will be vital communication hubs, enhancing public access to essential services, a Department of Public Information release stated. Eligible bidders are asked to submit their bids (one hard copy and two electronic copies) by January 3, 2024, to the Chairman of the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB). They must meet all requirements, including bid security.

Bidding will be conducted through the National Competitive Bidding (NCB) Procedures specified in the Procurement Act 2003. The government aims to create over 15,000 jobs across the country by 2025 through this booming sector, driving economic growth and local opportunities. With its ideal location near the Americas, favourable time zone, and educated young workforce, Guyana is becoming a magnet for BPO companies seeking a competitive edge.

The Guyana Office for Investment conducted studies in several regions including Regions Two, Three, Five, Six and Ten to assess the region’s potential for the expansion of BPO outlets. With positive findings, the government is undertaking the construction of call centres nationwide.

The PPP/C government’s focus on ICT development, education, and telecommunications reform is paying off. Residents of Linden, Berbice, and Essequibo are enjoying greater access to affordable internet, empowering them to connect, learn, and thrive. This digital revolution is transforming lives and boosting economic opportunities across Guyana.