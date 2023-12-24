Latest update December 24th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Jagdeo says new fiscal regime will be in place for gas resources

Dec 24, 2023 ExxonMobil, News, Oil & Gas

Kaieteur News – Vice President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo said recently that the production of Guyana’s natural gas resource will be governed by a different fiscal regime than the generic terms of the Stabroek block production sharing agreement (PSA). These terms have been widely condemned for being lopsided and unfavourable to Guyana.

Vice President, Bharrat Jagdeo

Vice President, Bharrat Jagdeo

During his Thursday press conference at Freedom House, the Vice President said, “We want to monetize the gas in the country. The gas will be monetized under a different fiscal regime… And this can only bring greater benefits and more revenue to the country.”

He added, “… Right now, Exxon does not want to monetize the gas. It prefers to inject the gas into the wells, claiming that it will help to maintain the quality of the reservoirs. It does not want to monetize the gas. We, on the other hand, we believe that there is great value to the country and to our people by monetizing this gas.

“We can get billions of dollars more of revenue from the wells, rather than it being re-injected. And gas is now universally recognized as a transitional fuel.”

It should be noted that the Stabroek PSA’s non-associated gas clause gives ExxonMobil and its partners the leverage to request renegotiation of terms if they deem it necessary for commercial viability. Should this provision be invoked, the government would be obligated to come to the negotiation table to grant more favourable terms to the companies. This has the potential to exacerbate the present inequities of the Stabroek Block deal.

The current terms, applied for oil projects, favour oil companies like ExxonMobil, Hess, and CNOOC. The current contract conditions, including a 2% royalty rate, a 75% cap on cost recovery, and a 50-50 profit-sharing model, along with tax waivers, have faced extensive criticism.

A particularly contentious aspect is the contract’s stability clause, which significantly limits Guyana’s ability to renegotiate for better financial terms.

The government, instead of pursuing better terms for Guyana, is focused on developing a national gas strategy to set out a roadmap for developing the gas reserves.

With an estimated 17 trillion cubic feet of natural gas in the Stabroek Block, ExxonMobil is gradually shifting attention to gas, as evidenced by recent drilling activities.

Jagdeo has said that if ExxonMobil does not actively work towards monetizing these gas reserves, Guyana might request the relinquishment of the blocks. This would allow the government to explore partnerships with other interested entities.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

FINAL PROGRAMME FOR THE YEAR 2023 – The Dr. Glenn Lall Show – Dec 15, 2023

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

ONE CHRISTMAS WISH

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Chase’s Academic settles for 3rd place in KFC Goodwill Series 2023

Chase’s Academic settles for 3rd place in KFC Goodwill Series 2023

Dec 24, 2023

– as Clarendon College clinches first title Kaieteur Sports – The Petra Organisation concluded its 4th KFC Goodwill Under-18 International Football Series on Friday, seeing Jamaica’s...
Read More
Rebecca Welch officiates Fulham v Burnley to become Premier League’s first woman referee

Rebecca Welch officiates Fulham v Burnley to...

Dec 24, 2023

Pollard takes up stint as England’s batting consultant ahead of their T20 W’Cup defence

Pollard takes up stint as England’s batting...

Dec 24, 2023

‘Essequibo is We Own’ day of sports set for December 30 in Wakenaam

‘Essequibo is We Own’ day of sports...

Dec 24, 2023

Lloyd Inniss hits 119 not out in opening round of ESCL T20 competition

Lloyd Inniss hits 119 not out in opening round of...

Dec 24, 2023

Project “Cricket Gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana” provides cricket gear to No. 65 Young Titans

Project “Cricket Gear for young and promising...

Dec 24, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]