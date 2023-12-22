Latest update December 22nd, 2023 12:59 AM

We wallets screaming

Dec 22, 2023

Kaieteur News – De government is de best thing making excuses. Dem now defending the indefensible. Dem claiming how over the past 3 years dem increase public servants salaries by a compounded 33%.

De only thing is that dese numbers are like a magic trick. But instead of pulling rabbits out of hats, they’re making our money disappear.

De government conveniently omit from their numerical acrobatics  the detail of the actual inflation rate, compounded.  De inflation rate is a like an uninvited guest at a wedding. It eating out de food while de invited guest are left with empty plates. Inflation has been devouring dem public servants pay raises like a fiscal termite. Imagine getting a bigger slice of the pie, only to find out that the pie has shrunk.

The school cash grant may have soared to new heights, but parents are left scaling the mountain of rising costs for lunch and fuh snacks. A dhal puri is now a delicacy priced at a princely $300. A small soda – once a modest $160, now sells for at $200 at nuff of dem schools’ cafeteria.

What happened to all those increases in disposable incomes? Poof! Gone, vanished into thin air. It is trying to fill a leaky bucket – you pour in more, but the holes of inflation keep draining it away. Our wallets are now screaming every time we walk into a store, a supermarket of a shop. Dem kicking and screaming” Murder! Help!”

De government should put on a magic show fuh Christmas. Because making money disappear seems to be their greatest illusion yet.

Talk Half! Leff Half!

