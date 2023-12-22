Taxi driver’s car stolen from Middle Road, La Penitence

Kaieteur News – Car thieves during the wee hours of Thursday stole a taxi driver’s white old model Toyota Allion, HC 4701, from Middle Street, La Penitence Georgetown.

Akini Niles, the taxi driver is at this time unable to identify the car thieves but knows that the car was stolen some time after 1:30 hrs on Thursday.

He recalled coming home from a wake around that hour and parking his car in the spot where he has been parking for several years. He then walked through an alleyway to his home and fell asleep around 02:00hrs after watching the news. He woke up hours later and prepared to ply his trade as a taxi driver but could not find his vehicle. “I dress and come out to go and work but the car was not in the spot”, Niles told Kaieteur News.

After realising that the car was stolen he headed to a police station and filed a report. One neighbour, living exactly where the car was parked refused to let police review his security cameras. Others assisted but they cameras did not capture the thieves. Nevertheless, Niles is continuing the search for the car because it is his source of livelihood. He wants the public to know that there is a crack straight across the car’s wind screen and cracks on the bumper.

If any has seen the car or knows the car thieves, Niles is asking that they contact the nearest police station or cell phone number 689.4224.