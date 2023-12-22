Latest update December 22nd, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Driver killed in car crash along Essequibo coast

Dec 22, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – A 58-year-old man is now dead following a head-on collision between two cars along the public road at Aberdeen, Essequibo Coast, Region Two.

Dead is Abdool Hakeem Ally, of Anna Regina, Essequibo Coast. He was one of the drivers of the two cars. Following the head-on collision he was found motionless in the driver’s seat of his car, PAE 46 51. The surviving driver of the other car involved, Dwarka Nauth, 67, told police that he was driving south along the eastern side of the road while Ally was heading in the opposite direction.

The mangled cars ( News Room Picture)

The mangled cars ( News Room Picture)

Nauth alleged that as the cars got closer to passing each other, Ally suddenly swerved into his path causing the head-on collision. Nauth and his female passenger sustained minor injuries. Other motorists passing by, stopped to render assistance and a motionless Ally was rushed to the Suddie Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Nauth is in custody assisting police with investigations.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

FINAL PROGRAMME FOR THE YEAR 2023 – The Dr. Glenn Lall Show – Dec 15, 2023

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Listen to how Jagdeo developing Guyana!!!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

West Indies wins T20 series from England in tense final match

West Indies wins T20 series from England in tense final match

Dec 22, 2023

TAROUBA, Trinidad (AP) — The West Indies held its nerve in the last over to beat world champion England and win their Twenty20 series 3-2 yesterday. England, defending a measly 132 all out, bowled...
Read More
Petra/KFC Goodwill Series 2023 enters last lap today

Petra/KFC Goodwill Series 2023 enters last lap...

Dec 22, 2023

GFF Elite League Promotional Playoff continues tomorrow

GFF Elite League Promotional Playoff continues...

Dec 22, 2023

East Bank vs. The Rest Street Football champion to be decided tomorrow

East Bank vs. The Rest Street Football champion...

Dec 22, 2023

MVP Sports sponsors Street Football in Mocha

MVP Sports sponsors Street Football in Mocha

Dec 22, 2023

Number of teams scored victory in Candy Boss and Antics GT BEER 8-a-side football tournament

Number of teams scored victory in Candy Boss and...

Dec 22, 2023

Features/Columnists

  • After the oil is gone

    Kaieteur News – Fifty-three years ago, Norman Girvan wrote an article entitled “Multinational Corporations and Underdevelopment”.... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]