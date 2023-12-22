Driver killed in car crash along Essequibo coast

Latest update December 22nd, 2023 12:59 AM
Dec 22, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – A 58-year-old man is now dead following a head-on collision between two cars along the public road at Aberdeen, Essequibo Coast, Region Two.
Dead is Abdool Hakeem Ally, of Anna Regina, Essequibo Coast. He was one of the drivers of the two cars. Following the head-on collision he was found motionless in the driver’s seat of his car, PAE 46 51. The surviving driver of the other car involved, Dwarka Nauth, 67, told police that he was driving south along the eastern side of the road while Ally was heading in the opposite direction.
Nauth alleged that as the cars got closer to passing each other, Ally suddenly swerved into his path causing the head-on collision. Nauth and his female passenger sustained minor injuries. Other motorists passing by, stopped to render assistance and a motionless Ally was rushed to the Suddie Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
Nauth is in custody assisting police with investigations.
